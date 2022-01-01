Benoît TEILLET

Brasserie Le splendid - Georges Blanc
- Directeur D'exploitation
2013 - 2015Chargé de développer la rentabilité du restaurant, il est essentiel d'élaborer et de contrôler le budget de fonctionnement de chaque point de vente, gère les achats, participe à la création de la carte et à la fixation des prix des menus en collaboration avec le chef de cuisine et le directeur des Opérations du groupe.
Avant tout il est essentiel d'être un homme de terrain et de relations publiques, et d'entretenir l’image et la bonne réputation de l’établissement.
Responsible for developing the restaurant's profitability, it is essential to develop and control the operating budget of each store, manages purchasing, participating in the creation of the map and pricing menus in collaboration with the Chef and Director of Group Operations.
Above all it is essential to be a man of land and public relations, and maintain the image and reputation of the institution.
Le Grand Cafe des Négociants
- Maitre d'Hotel
2011 - 2013- Accueillir les clients du restaurant à leur arrivée .
- Coordonner le service en salle et garantir son excellence.
- Conseiller sur le choix des plats et les suggestions du jour.
- Excellente présentation.
- Orchestrer minutieusement le travail des commis, des chefs de rang et sommeliers afin de garantir le bon déroulement et l'excellence du service.
- Avoir l'œil partout, connaître parfaitement le mécanisme du service en salle, savoir détecter immédiatement le détail à corriger, et lors des repas, passer de table en table pour s'assurer que chaque client est satisfait.
- Formation du personnel de la salle et savoir manager une équipe.
- Intervenir ponctuellement dans le déroulement du service pour remplacer un sommelier, pour assister un chef de rang dans une tâche complexe.
- Rôle d'intermédiaire entre la salle, la cuisine et la direction.
- Welcome customers of the restaurant on arrival.
- Coordinate table service and ensuring excellence.
- An intermediary between the room, the kitchen and management.
- Advise on the selection of dishes and daily specials.
- Organize the work of service, waiter, chefs and sommeliers rank to ensure the proper functioning and service excellence.
- Perfectly know the room service mechanism, ie immediately detect detail to correct, and at meals, table to table to go to ensure that every customer is satisfied.
- Occasionally intervene in the running of the service to replace a sommelier, to assist a senior manager in a complex task.
- Training room staff know and manage a team.