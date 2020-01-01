Bertrand BAUDET

* Development of a small Linux distribution to build a NAS (Network Attached Storage) appliance.
* Cross compilation and Integration of OSS packages (UBoot, Linux, Busybox, Samba, Netatalk...)
* Development of Linux device drivers for the SoC (ARM/PPC) platforms.
* Interface with the hardware team.
* Setup of:
** Subversion server for source control and revision.
** A Wiki for cooperative documentation of projects.
** A bug tracking to interface with the R&D, QA, Support teams.
Key personal competencies
* Highly motivated,
* Rigour and method,
* Resistance to stress
Specialties:
Linux embedded system development, Linux device drivers, SoC (ARM/PPC), Server and network Architecture,
C/C++/STL.
Mes compétences :
C
Linux