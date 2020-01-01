Bertrand BAUDET

* Development of a small Linux distribution to build a NAS (Network Attached Storage) appliance.

* Cross compilation and Integration of OSS packages (UBoot, Linux, Busybox, Samba, Netatalk...)

* Development of Linux device drivers for the SoC (ARM/PPC) platforms.

* Interface with the hardware team.



* Setup of:

** Subversion server for source control and revision.

** A Wiki for cooperative documentation of projects.

** A bug tracking to interface with the R&D, QA, Support teams.



Key personal competencies

* Highly motivated,

* Rigour and method,

* Resistance to stress

Specialties:

Linux embedded system development, Linux device drivers, SoC (ARM/PPC), Server and network Architecture,

C/C++/STL.



Mes compétences :

C

Linux