Bertrand TAILPIED

PARIS

En résumé

As an experienced manager in the banking industry (management of front-office, back-office and support functions), my career has enabled me to develop skills in team management (hierarchical and functional), cash management, risk management and corporate finance.
With a good relationship, reliable, rigorous and adaptable, I aspire to evolve in an environment that will allow me to associate take of height and strategic vision.

Mes compétences :
Cash management
Transaction banking
Operational risk
Risk Management
Team management
SEPA
Payment sevices

Entreprises

  • BRED Banque Populaire - Groupe BPCE - Responsable de Secteur Utilities & Telecom

    2013 - maintenant Banque de Grande Clientèle - Banquier Senior - Coverage Utilities & Telecom :

    - Coverage corporate : développement des relations avec une clientèle de grandes entreprises
    - Stratégie commerciale : définition du plan d'actions commerciales
    - Financement : analyse financière, analyse sectorielle, analyse stratégique, rédaction des dossiers de crédit, présentation en Comité de Crédit
    - Conception et commercialisation de solutions : détection des besoins clients, travail en "mode projet" avec les directions internes (coordination / collaboration avec les directions Informatique, Flux, Solutions de Financements, ..., autour de l'objectif) et les clients / prospects, conception des offres commerciales, négociation
    - Réponses aux appels d'offres privés et publics
    - Reporting, pilotage des indicateurs de performances du portefeuille
    - Management d'une équipe constituée d'un Responsable Commercial et d'une Assistante Commerciale

  • BRED Banque Populaire - Groupe BPCE - Responsable Commercial Grands Comptes

    2012 - 2013 Direction des Grands Comptes et de l'International - Direction des Grands Flux

    Secteurs : Energie - Chimie / Médias - Télécom

  • BRED Banque Populaire - Groupe BPCE - Responsable du Contrôle Permanent du Réseau Commercial

    2009 - 2012 Mission générale :
    • Rattaché à la Direction des Risques Opérationnels
    • Mise en oeuvre, animation et adaptation du dispositif de contrôle Permanent du Réseau commercial de métropole - démarche d'amélioration permanente de la couverture des risques opérationnels par une approche qualitative et analytique
    • Management hiérarchique de 3 contrôleurs centraux
    • Management fonctionnel de 28 contrôleurs de 2ème niveau chargés du contrôle des 280 points de vente de métropole (agences bancaires, centres d'affaires (clientèle de PME), cercles patrimoniaux, certaines unités commerciales spécialisées)

    Principales réalisations :
    • Réforme du dispositif de contrôle de 2ème niveau du Réseau commercial
    • Pilotage du déploiement d’un outil de contrôle décentralisé
    • Mise en place d’outils de reporting et de contrôle
    • Rédaction de référentiels, analyses consolidées et préconisations
    • Rédaction de rapports à la Direction de la Banque
    • Suivi des préconisations transversales et projets associés
    • Formé à la conception et l’animation de formations

  • BRED Banque Populaire - Responsable Service Gestion des Espèces

    Paris 2004 - 2009 Mission générale :
    • Rattaché au Directeur de Département Gestion des Flux Espèces / Direction de la Production des Services Bancaires
    • Responsabilité opérationnelle de la logistique espèces (filière fiduciaire)
    • Management d’une équipe de 16 collaborateurs (cadres et techniciens)
    • Gestion de la production (pilotage de l'activité, reporting, contrôle, organisation des ressources, recrutement, …)
    • Interface avec les autres directions (Sécurité et Fraudes notamment)
    • Pilotage des prestataires (transports de fonds, comptage, gestion des automates)
    • Appui technique aux forces commerciales (réponses aux appels d’offres)

    Princiaples réalisations :
    • Gestion d’un appel d’offres fiduciaire en 2008 : rédaction du cahier des charges, dépouillement et organisation du transfert des agences entre prestataires espèces entrants et sortants
    • Mise en place d'une démarche qualité sur les activités « Grands Remettants » : obtention du certificat ISO 9001 – 2000 en 2005
    • Maintien en conditions opérationnelles du plan de secours sur les espèces
    • Formé au management d'équipes dans le cadre d'un parcours interne (2005)

  • Groupe Banque Populaire - Click and Trust - Responsable Logistique / Chargé de Projet Monétique

    2001 - 2004 Mission générale :
    • Rattaché à la Direction Générale
    • Contribution à la création de la société et mise en place de la fonction logistique et du support clients : définition des process organisationnels du Pôle Logistique
    • Gestion des stocks, des achats et des relations avec les fournisseurs (gestion des commandes et de la production des cartes à puce)
    • Gestion de la plate-forme de Hot-line de Niveau 1
    • Coordination et pilotage du Service d’installation et de la maintenance sur site
    • Conseil et pilotage des déploiements auprès des clients Grands Comptes

    Principales réalisations :
    • Rédaction des procédures internes
    • Formation des installateurs, hot-liners et clients « Grands Comptes »
    • Participation aux réponses à de grands appels d'offres
    • Conception d'un packaging "co-brandé" dans le cadre du déploiement de la solution pour le compte d'un grand client

    En complément de cette activité, j'ai assuré une mission de Chargé de Projet Monétique confiée par le Directeur de l'Agence E-BRED , responsable de la Monétique à la BRED Banque Populaire :
    • Responsabilité de la gestion des prestataires
    • Responsabilité du parc de terminaux de paiement électroniques et de ses évolutions (techniques et réglementaires)
    • Relations commerciales avec les fournisseurs et les prestataires

    Principales réalisations :
    • Management d'un projet de migration logicielle (EMV) et matérielle des machines en relation avec les prestataires techniques et logistiques
    • Etude technique et financière du renouvellement d'une partie du parc de TPE
    • Formation aux produits de cash management dans le cadre d'un parcours interne

  • L'Armada du Siècle - Assistant de Coordination Générale

    1999 - 1999 Stage d'études : Organisation du "plus grand rassemblement maritime du Millénaire".Rattaché à la Coordinatrice Générale de l'événement, ma mission était de piloter les relations entre les différentes commissions et l'extérieur :
    - Suivi et la négociation de partenariats,
    - Gestion du parc de véhicules (85 voitures et Scooters) et du carburant,
    - Organisation des Ressources Humaines de la Coordination Générale (Recrutement, Formation, Plannings, ...).

    Thème de mémoire de fin d'études : la gestion des flux d'informations.

  • MORY TEAM - Correspondant Assurance Qualité

    1998 - 1998 Stage d'études : mise en place la Norme ISO 9002 - Agence d'Evreux (27) :
    - Elaboration des procédures agence,
    - Application des procédures nationales,
    - Suivi et traitement des non-conformités,
    - Participation aux audits internes.

    Ce stage m'a apporté des compétences en matière d'accompagnement du changement et d'organisation générale des process.

Formations

  • HEC Paris

    Paris 2015 - 2016 ICCF@HEC

    Promotion 2
    International Certificate in Corporate Finance (ICCF)

  • Natixis Formation Épargne Financière (Paris)

    Paris 2012 - 2012 Certification Professionnelle des Acteurs de Marché - AMF

    Certification obtenue le 24/10/2012 - Taux de réussite : 100 %

  • HEC

    Jouy En Josas 2011 - 2011 Finance

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce De Toulouse

    Toulouse 1999 - 2001 E-business et Technologies de l'Information

  • Rouen Business School

    Rouen 1996 - 1997 Section Transports – Distribution – Logistique

    Obtention des
    - attestation de capacité à l'exercice de la profession de commissionnaire de transport,
    - attestation de capacité à l'exercice de la profession de transporteur public routier de personnes,
    - certificat de capacités professionnelle au transport national et international par route.

Réseau