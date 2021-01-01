Bertrand TAILPIED

As an experienced manager in the banking industry (management of front-office, back-office and support functions), my career has enabled me to develop skills in team management (hierarchical and functional), cash management, risk management and corporate finance.
With a good relationship, reliable, rigorous and adaptable, I aspire to evolve in an environment that will allow me to associate take of height and strategic vision.
Mes compétences :
Cash management
Transaction banking
Operational risk
Risk Management
Team management
SEPA
Payment sevices