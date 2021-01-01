AREAS OF EXPERTISE:



Mastery of Multicultural & Corporate Communications

Teaching & Training skills in the fields of Performance & Time Management

Excellent Presentation skills, TV & Media experience

Multilingual fluency & Spokesperson capabilities

Impeccable business correspondence

International education & work experience

Translation & interpretation



https://www.facebook.com/biljana.djordjevic.790/



https://www.facebook.com/biljanatravelblog



https://www.facebook.com/Motivational-Coaching-Biljana-Djordjevic-354697554592732



https://www.facebook.com/Online-Motivational-Coaching-105674258196420



https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100054501278079 my fashion MODNA PISMENOST FASHION LITERACY blog



https://twitter.com/Biljana72879723



https://www.instagram.com/biliana_mexico/



https://www.linkedin.com/in/biljana-djordjevic-95815a1a/



Communications expert with 25 years of experience in Teaching & Training in several foreign languages, whose international education & work experience has helped her master Intercultural & Corporate Communications, Motivational Coaching & Mentoring. Counting on excellent Presentation skills & Multilingual fluency, I teach my clients to master Performance Management, Self-Discipline and Self-Talk. Competence in Knowledge & Education Management, Translation & interpretation, Impeccable business correspondence and Multicultural PR.



MOTIVATIONAL COACH & MENTOR, specialized in Performance & Knowledge Management, Change Management, Time Management, Leadership Skills, Self-Talk & Self-Discipline, Setting Goals, Goal Evaluation.



EDUCATION & ACADEMIC CREDENTIALS



1. NLP Business Practitioner Certificate, The NLP Institute Belgrade, certified by European Coaching Association (ECA), International Association of Coaching Institutes (ICI) and The International Association for NLP (IANLP). August 2008



2. Masters Degree in Latin-American Literature at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), Mexico City, 2003. The title of the thesis: The Existential Pessimism in The Black Sheep and Other Fables by Augusto Monterroso.



3. University Degree in the Spanish Language and Literature. The Faculty of Philology, University of Belgrade, Serbia. 1990 - 1995. The best student in my generation. Average grade: 9.32



4. DALF - Diploma issued by the Ministry of Education of France. July, 2005



SPOKEN LANGUAGES: English, Spanish, French, Russian, German, Persian (Farsi), Indonesian & Serbian



Email address: biljana.carlysle_bc@yahoo.com, biliana2912@yahoo.com, biliana9epic@yahoo.com.mx



Tel: + 381 11 814 22 50, +381 63 755 88 69