Biljana DJORDJEVIC

BELGRADE

AREAS OF EXPERTISE:

Mastery of Multicultural & Corporate Communications
Teaching & Training skills in the fields of Performance & Time Management
Excellent Presentation skills, TV & Media experience
Multilingual fluency & Spokesperson capabilities
Impeccable business correspondence
International education & work experience
Translation & interpretation

https://www.facebook.com/biljana.djordjevic.790/

https://www.facebook.com/biljanatravelblog

https://www.facebook.com/Motivational-Coaching-Biljana-Djordjevic-354697554592732

https://www.facebook.com/Online-Motivational-Coaching-105674258196420

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100054501278079 my fashion MODNA PISMENOST FASHION LITERACY blog

https://twitter.com/Biljana72879723

https://www.instagram.com/biliana_mexico/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/biljana-djordjevic-95815a1a/

Communications expert with 25 years of experience in Teaching & Training in several foreign languages, whose international education & work experience has helped her master Intercultural & Corporate Communications, Motivational Coaching & Mentoring. Counting on excellent Presentation skills & Multilingual fluency, I teach my clients to master Performance Management, Self-Discipline and Self-Talk. Competence in Knowledge & Education Management, Translation & interpretation, Impeccable business correspondence and Multicultural PR.

MOTIVATIONAL COACH & MENTOR, specialized in Performance & Knowledge Management, Change Management, Time Management, Leadership Skills, Self-Talk & Self-Discipline, Setting Goals, Goal Evaluation.

EDUCATION & ACADEMIC CREDENTIALS

1. NLP Business Practitioner Certificate, The NLP Institute Belgrade, certified by European Coaching Association (ECA), International Association of Coaching Institutes (ICI) and The International Association for NLP (IANLP). August 2008

2. Masters Degree in Latin-American Literature at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), Mexico City, 2003. The title of the thesis: The Existential Pessimism in The Black Sheep and Other Fables by Augusto Monterroso.

3. University Degree in the Spanish Language and Literature. The Faculty of Philology, University of Belgrade, Serbia. 1990 - 1995. The best student in my generation. Average grade: 9.32

4. DALF - Diploma issued by the Ministry of Education of France. July, 2005

SPOKEN LANGUAGES: English, Spanish, French, Russian, German, Persian (Farsi), Indonesian & Serbian

Email address: biljana.carlysle_bc@yahoo.com, biliana2912@yahoo.com, biliana9epic@yahoo.com.mx

Tel: + 381 11 814 22 50, +381 63 755 88 69

  • Skills Center Belgrade - Translator

    2008 - 2008 TRANSLATOR/INTERPRETER:

    1. Skills Center Belgrade. Translations of the „Core Call Skills“ catalogs. September – December 2008.
    2. The House of Basketball, Belgrade. Private Spanish Lessons for Mr. Georgievski, basketball trainer, and translations of books, written by NBA coaches. February 2006 to present.
    3. TELMEX (Teléfonos de México), the largest company of telephony in Latin America, contracted me as an interpreter to translate from English into Spanish and vice versa during a conference presided by Brian Healy, high representative of the Communication Workers Union from London, and held from September 28 to October 1, 1999

  • Self-employed - MOTIVATIONAL COACH & MENTOR

    2007 - 2011 In August 2008, I obtained my NLP Business Practitioner diploma at The NLP Institute in Belgrade, which permits me now offer my clients Motivational trainings and seminars. Besides having Psychology, my passion for years, as one of the subjects during my university studies, during my postgraduate course at the UNAM in Mexico City I was giving private lessons of foreign languages to "Mental Health Professionals", i.e. Mexican and foreign psychoanalysts, psychotherapists, psychologists, etc., which has given me even vaster knowledge of the mental health area. After obtaining my NLP diploma in 2008, I elaborated my own Motivational seminar for my clients.

    AVAILABLE OPTIONS: "ONE ON ONE" mentoring and coaching, as well as group sessions and seminars for companies, entrepreneurs, self-employed professionals, sports clubs, students, etc.

    I teach Motivation, Leadership Skills, Self-Discipline, Setting and Achieving Goals, Results Evaluation and Feedback, Time Management, Change Management, Self-Development, Communication, Non Verbal Communication, Self-Talk, Sales and Negotiation Skills. My NLP qualifications have helped me, therefore, widen the range of the subjects I am competent and accredited to teach.

  • TV Jasta, Lazarevac - Fashion TV show author and conductor

    2005 - 2006 At Jasta TV station I had my own TV show, entitled "Beautiful People", dedicated to fashion styling and fashion literacy. As the author of the show's concept and conductor, I interviewed some of the most renowned fashion stylists of Serbia, as Gordana Ciric-Krstic, Zoran Stanic, Sasa Vidic, Bata Spasojevic, Jelena Nikolic, Jadranka Nikolic, Ana Lekovic, Nataša Krstic, etc. The aim was to educate and entertain the TV audience at the same time. My TV shows are available on DVDs upon request.

  • Atlas Group Belgrade - PR Manager

    2005 - 2006 As the PR MANAGER of Atlas Group Belgrade, I was in charge of the entire communication with foreign investors and business partners, publicity, contacts with the media, business correspondence, organization of press conferences. Also responsible for the visual identity of the Holding, which led me to participate in the design of its website. In charge of Event Management, I organized „The election of the Best Sportsman of Serbia in 2005“, popular event sponsored by the Holding for years, etc. December 1, 2005 – December 1, 2006

  • SALVATORE FERRAGAMO Mexico City - Fashion Adviser

    2000 - 2000 From January 2000 to August 2000 I was in charge of advising customers while purchasing Ferragamo clothing and accessories, choosing garments and accessories for Asian clients, designing the boutique's window-dressing...Also responsible for the Event Management and publicity concerning the boutique.

  • Foreign Languages Tuition and Executive Coaching - Professor

    1996 - 2010 FOREIGN LANGUAGES TUITION & EXECUTIVE COACHING

    - Business English Tuition for the Chief Accountant at SIEMENS COMMUNICATIONS ENTERPRISE, Finance Director at NOKIA SIEMENS NETWORKS, a broker at M & V Investments, an accountant at Agrobanka, Belgrade, the Store Manager at „Patrizia Pepe“ boutique, Sales Manager at „Empresa“, Belgrade, Serbia, etc. Since August 2007 to present.
    - Djuro Salaj, Language Institute in Lazarevac, Serbia. English Language Tuition for the students of the Institute. September 2004 – April 2006

    While taking my postgraduate course in Mexico City, I taught partners, finance & commercial directors, diplomats, etc., foreign languages. The list of the international companies and Mexican institutions I worked at as a Freelance teacher includes:

    - DELOITTE & TOUCHE, Mexico City, 2000-2004 * Société Mexicaine de Géophysique,
    Mexico City, 2002-2004 * HITACHI DATA SYSTEMS, Mexico City, 2002 * JUGOS DEL VALLE, Mexico City, 2002 – 2004 * COCINAS DELHER, Mexico City, 2001-2002 * ROCHE SYNTEX, Mexico City, 2001 * ORIGIN Mexico, Mexico City, 2000 * Durakon Mexicana, the Industrial Park in Lerma, Toluca, 1999-2000 * CIDE, private university, Mexico City, 1997 * The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Mexico City, 1996 * The Gaxiola de Haro de Robina Law Firm, Mexico City, 1996 * The Association of Psychoanalysts of Mexico – Private English & Spanish Classes for Dr Teresa Lartigue, President of the Association (2003-2004), Dr Angeles Goyenechea (2000-2004), Dr Claudia Fernández, HR Manager at Deloitte & Touche (2000-2003), Dr Joceline Rossi, psychotherapist from Paris (2000), etc.

