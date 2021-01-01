Menu

Brigitte FONTAINE

PARIS

En résumé

15+ years experience of leading international change programs with great performance in achieving results and client satisfaction -

- Delivers large change programs with key focus on business outcomes.
- Sold business solutions, bpo and Saas Services to large accounts in Finance, Human Resources and IT.
- Thrives in multicultural environments and cross-functional leadership.
- Significant experience within following industries: professional staffing, insurance, telco, utilities, oil and gas, catering, nutrition, software services, internet, media, consulting.

Specialties: business focused, collaborative, driven, organized - digital transformation, program management, change management, business processes, finance, HR, client engagement B2B, client services, contract negotiation, globally distributed teams, shared services, IT strategy, cloud computing, BI, data management, datalake, offshoring, outsourcing, digital networks, fintech, assurtech, insurtech, ERP, DSI, CIO, CTO.

Mes compétences :
Cloud computing
Sales
Delivery
Leadership
Management Consulting
Information Technology
Staffing Industry
ERP

Entreprises

  • Noveek - Managing Partner

    2013 - maintenant Noveek is a consulting boutique that helps Fortune 500 companies to achieve operational excellence through digital transformation.

  • Sidetrade - Executive Director for Saas BPO business, Head of HR

    BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT 2010 - 2012 Reporting to CEO. Executive Director with full P&L responsibility for SaaS BPO business. Member of the Product Committee. Led the company HR.  
    Led Sidetrade clients into the digitalization of their order to cash process and into their transition to Sidetrade cloud shared services. 
    Partnered with sales teams and closed strategic contracts with large accounts for the use of our cloud offer and cloud services. Developed the value proposition of Saas business processes outsourcing for our clients. 
    Led strategic projects as Head of Company HR, among which the recruitment of UK sales and marketing teams and the opening of UK office.

  • Adecco - Global Program Manager (EMEA - APAC)

    Lyon 2008 - 2010 Built and deployed Adecco new ERP program in EMEA and APAC, with key outcomes to go vanilla and reduce the TCO by 60%. This 50,000+ man days program reported directly to Adecco Group CFO and Group CIO. Ensured successful deployments by managing stakeholders, building strong program governance and controls, organizing best intelligence between corporate teams, country teams, offshore delivery teams and nearshore IT operations teams. Organized ERP core model and product governance for country CFOs council. Partnered with our private cloud provider and technology teams to optimize performance and cost. Managed program partners, risks and issue resolutions. Changed the product delivery model for Adecco Group ERP, using a mix of Internal CoE and of on-shore / off-shore delivery partnerships.

  • Adecco - VP Head of Group ERP

    Lyon (69000) 2006 - 2010 Responsible for the delivery of corporate Finance and HR solutions for The Adecco Group. Led Business Analysis, Functional Consultants, Project Management, Application Development and Technical Architecture teams, built and managed AMS offshore capacity with external partner. 
    Partnered with stakeholders to define product strategy and implement processes required by business. 
    Managed contracts and SLAs. Ensured the validation of architecture choices and stable service delivery by production teams. 
    Actively promoted and sold corporate solutions to country/ region stakeholders, led the successful adoption of The Adecco Group strategy for back-office applications. 
    Also partnered with The Adecco Group IT Business Line to sell and deliver services to France market listed large accounts.

  • Adecco - Manager - Finance Projects

    Lyon (69000) 2005 - 2006 Delivered back-office application strategy for Adecco Group CFO office. Organized the selection and rollout of Adecco corporate AR collections solution. Built and led the deployment of Emerging Markets Solution for Finance, receivables, and Pay-Bill. Led Finance ERP deployment in Mexico.

  • Adecco - ERP Project Manager

    Lyon (69000) 2003 - 2004 Successfully deployed PeopleSoft in Adecco Belgium and Adecco Poland and delivered finance processes fit gaps for Greece, Spain and Japan business units. Coordinated Japan IT program for ERP upgrade and for the implementation of a home developed Candidate Casting Solution.

    During Adecco Belgium deployment, notably sold and delivered ERP remediation services to a Big 5 consulting company in Belgium.

  • Adecco - Head of Group IT Support Center

    Villeurbanne 2001 - 2003 Member of The Adecco Group Datacenters Management Team.

    - Built and managed The Adecco Group IT Support Center, single point of contact delivering 24/7 1st & 2nd level support, with global support organization composed of 150+ people and support team composed of 15 support specialists in France, Spain and Switzerland.  
    - Ramped-up centralized support team and deployed ITIL processes throughout The Adecco Group International Data Centers and Global Development Center organizations, 
    - Led Remedy ITSM deployment into key business units of Group IT (Switzerland, France, Nordics, UK, Italy, Germany, Spain, Japan, and Mexico BUs).

  • Coach-is - Senior Finance Consultant

    Lyon 2000 - 2001 External consultant for a world top staffing company within the International Finance deployment team. Delivered functional consultancy and fixes on PeopleSoft Financials (general ledger, asset management, payables, receivables and billing). Supported key units and head quarters for month end and year end closes.

  • Accor - Chief Finance Administration, SNC Mer & Montagne

    Paris 2000 - 2000 Ran finance operations, treasury and cash control, month end close, day+5 reporting to Headquarters, monthly budget reportings, employee administration, payroll, fiscal and social declarations, establishing and terminating contracts, for French Alps Mercure hotels.

  • Agakam - Accounting Controller

    1999 - 1999 For a portfolio of 60 clients, providing month and year end closes, taxes, and legal declarations.

  • Orange - Client Retention Specialist

    Paris 1998 - 1999 Developed changes to standard contracts and built cancellation / termination policies for the new OLA mobile phone activity. I led the analysis on clients termination requests, based on which we built our first call center dedicated to mobile client retention.

  • CIC Lyonnaise de Banque

    Paris 1994 - 1994 Traded currencies, interest rates swaps, caps/ floors, and other products including IRS for Lyonnaise de Banque key accounts.

  • MMA - Budget Controller

    LE MANS CEDEX 9 1993 - 1994 Built new budget templates and processes, and trained department heads. Collected budget data, built consolidation tools and delivered budget reporting to the Head of Corporate Control.

  • MMA - Insurance Market Analyst

    LE MANS CEDEX 9 1993 - 1993 Led the analysis of Life Insurance market in Italy, presented the research report to top insurance companies auditors at French Insurance Prospective Organization (CAPA).

Formations

Réseau