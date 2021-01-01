Brigitte FONTAINE

15+ years experience of leading international change programs with great performance in achieving results and client satisfaction -



- Delivers large change programs with key focus on business outcomes.

- Sold business solutions, bpo and Saas Services to large accounts in Finance, Human Resources and IT.

- Thrives in multicultural environments and cross-functional leadership.

- Significant experience within following industries: professional staffing, insurance, telco, utilities, oil and gas, catering, nutrition, software services, internet, media, consulting.



Specialties: business focused, collaborative, driven, organized - digital transformation, program management, change management, business processes, finance, HR, client engagement B2B, client services, contract negotiation, globally distributed teams, shared services, IT strategy, cloud computing, BI, data management, datalake, offshoring, outsourcing, digital networks, fintech, assurtech, insurtech, ERP, DSI, CIO, CTO.



Mes compétences :

Cloud computing

Sales

Delivery

Leadership

Management Consulting

Information Technology

Staffing Industry

ERP