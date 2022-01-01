Menu

Brou ANNE-CHARLOTTE

enghien les bains

En résumé

Diplômée de Sciences Po Lille en 2011, spécialisation « Communication publique », je suis actuellement à la recherche d'un nouveau poste en tant que chargée de communication à l'international. Ayant eu la chance d’occuper des postes en communication polyvalents, j'ai su développer mes compétences en gestion d’équipe et de projets, en rédaction de contenus, papiers ou numériques, en animation d’un réseau de journalistes et enfin en création, gestion et animation de sites internet et réseaux sociaux.

Summary

A highly motivated, efficient and creative professional who has strong professional experiences in both internal and external communications for public institutions and private companies. Skilled in numerous areas including infographics, media relations, social networks and website content management, events. Enjoying working in challenging and new environments, I am presently looking for a position as a project manager/ communications officer.

Mes compétences :
Relations presse
Communication
International
Culture

Entreprises

  • Ambassade de France à Madagascar - Chargée de communication

    enghien les bains 2013 - 2015 Stratégie: élaboration du plan de communication de l'Ambassade

    Communication digitale :gestion du site internet et des réseaux sociaux, animation d'une équipe de rédacteurs, réalisation de vidéos pour le compte Youtube et de cartes interactives.

    Élaboration de supports de communication interne / externe : rédaction et montage sous Indesign/Photoshop d'une lettre d'information trimestrielle thématique, du kit de rentrée pour les nouveaux agents, d'affiches et autres visuels liés à un événement organisé par l'Ambassade

    Relations presse : organisation d'événements presse (conférence de presse avec la Mission Défense, interviews de l'Ambassadeur) et élaboration des supports associés (dossier de presse, contact avec les journalistes, revue de presse, etc.)

    Événementiel : participation logistique à l'organisation d'événements externe (séminaire, fête nationale, visite scolaire) et communication autour de l'événement (visuel, articles, reportage).

    -------------------------

    Internal communication :
    • Drafting of the annual communication plan in agreement with both the Embassy’s diplomatic priorities and the global communication strategy of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    • Supervision of a team of communication referees for all the sections of the Embassy and the Consulate
    • Creation of internal documents (welcome package for new agents, presentation files for political guests)

    External communication :
    • Content management of the official website, Facebook page, Twitter and YouTube accounts. Implementing improvements of these tools
    • Creation of external documents such as the official information letter of the Embassy (drafted in collaboration with various actors of the French network located in Madagascar)
    • Media relations related tasks: organization of press conferences, drafting of press releases…
    • Co-organisation of various events such as the French National day and conferences in relation with various sections of the Embassy and the Consulate.

  • Caisse d'allocations familiales des Bouches du Rhône - Assistante de communication

    2012 - 2013 Communication interne
    - gestion de l'intranet - rédaction d'articles, création d'une rubrique sur le développement durable
    - participation à la rédaction du journal interne. Rédaction de dossiers thématiques : le handicap au travail, le développement durable, la démarche qualité, le nouveau site internet caf.fr ...
    - participation à la rédaction des lettres d'information du service des ressources humaines à destination des agents
    - suivi de campagnes de communication internes (site internet caf.fr, démarche qualité)

    Communication de positionnement / partenaires :
    - préparation des inaugurations de structures agréées par la Caf (rédaction des discours,communiqué de presse, reportage sur place)
    - rédaction de supports à destination des partenaires

    Relations presse :
    - rédaction de dossiers de presse et de communiqués de presse
    - participation à l'organisation de conférences de presse

    Communication externe / allocataires :
    - co-préparation des visuels avec la graphiste pour les nouveaux écrans installés dans les accueils (information sur les services, ect.)
    - animation des réseaux sociaux : page facebook de la CAF 13

    Evènementiel / interne :
    - thèmatique "Marseille-Provence, Capitale européenne de la culture" :
    * co-organisation avec notre graphiste d'une exposition interne des artistes de la Caf 13 à l'occasion des voeux
    * élaboration d'une lettre à destination de l'interne, des partenaires et des allocataires autour des projets de l'action sociale utilisant les arts et la culture (pièce de théâtre pour les femmes, ateliers d'art plastique animés par les assistantes sociales).

    - Rencontre des Présidents des CAF à Marseille : participation à l'organisation de la rencontre, notamment via la rédaction d'un journal valorisant la destination Marseille en lien avec notre graphiste.

  • Alliance Française de Glasgow, Glasgow – Ecosse - Assistante de Communication

    2011 - 2011 Réalisation des supports de communication (brochures, affiches, flyers), participation à la refonte du site internet et gestion du contenu, animation des réseaux sociaux, organisation d’évènements culturels (exposition, fête de la musique, fête de la francophonie)

    Mémoire professionnel : « De l’information en ligne à la relation interculturelle : l’Alliance française de Glasgow, un modèle en devenir »

  • Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Lille - Assistante de la Directrice du Service de Communication

    2010 - 2010 Réalisation des supports de communication (brochures, affiches, flyers),organisation de conférences,réalisation d'une revue de presse

  • Crédit Agricole Alpes Provence - Chargée de mission en Ressources Humaines

    Aix-en-Provence 2010 - 2010 Chargée de communication interne dans le cadre d’un Plan de Sauvegarde de l’Emploi (réalisation de fiches d’information pour le site intranet)

  • Festival International d’Art Lyrique d’Aix en Provence - Assistante du Responsable du mécénat régional (Club Campra)

    2010 - 2010 Gestion des relations de mécénat, accueil des mécènes, évènementiel

  • France 3 Méditerranée - Chargée de communication

    Paris 2009 - 2009 Rédaction de communiqués de presse et de teaser, événementiel (Mondial La Marseillaise à pétanque, projections de films, Tour de France)

