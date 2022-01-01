Brou ANNE-CHARLOTTE

Diplômée de Sciences Po Lille en 2011, spécialisation « Communication publique », je suis actuellement à la recherche d'un nouveau poste en tant que chargée de communication à l'international. Ayant eu la chance d’occuper des postes en communication polyvalents, j'ai su développer mes compétences en gestion d’équipe et de projets, en rédaction de contenus, papiers ou numériques, en animation d’un réseau de journalistes et enfin en création, gestion et animation de sites internet et réseaux sociaux.



Summary



A highly motivated, efficient and creative professional who has strong professional experiences in both internal and external communications for public institutions and private companies. Skilled in numerous areas including infographics, media relations, social networks and website content management, events. Enjoying working in challenging and new environments, I am presently looking for a position as a project manager/ communications officer.



Mes compétences :

Relations presse

Communication

International

Culture