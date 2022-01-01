Bru AUDREY

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Strasbourg dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
An efficient, enthusiastic, methodical and cross-functional marketing, project and procurement manager with a progressive experience in overall marketing issues within european marketing, procurement, category and brand management.
Business oriented with a track record of supporting sales departments and subsidiaries by reviewing, developing, defining their overall marketing and procurement strategy. Held full P&L, responsible for customer brands business and category/ procurement management - analyzed market, optimized product mix and procurement synergies, and designed promotion & own brand strategies.
Able to manage variuous stakeholder expectations with a willing to take full responsibility for the delivering of project objectives in matrixed organizations and across different geographies.
Seeks a challenging and varied position that will enable me to capitalise on my marketing and project experience.
Mes compétences :
Communication
Construction
Construction durable
Efficacité énergétique
Energétique
Energie
Marketing
Photovoltaïque
RT 2012
Solaire
Solaire photovoltaïque
BTP
Gestion de projet
Thermique
Management
Bâtiment
Project Management
matrix organization development and management
prioritization skills
manage multiple projects
interpersonal skills
Web Application Development
Strategic marketing plan development
Procurement
in and offline Marketing Plan construction and dev
Market research
Good conflict management
External Stakeholder Management
Client oriented
Brand Marketing
problem solving
Product range development
Operationla and communication Marketing plan