Bru AUDREY

An efficient, enthusiastic, methodical and cross-functional marketing, project and procurement manager with a progressive experience in overall marketing issues within european marketing, procurement, category and brand management.

Business oriented with a track record of supporting sales departments and subsidiaries by reviewing, developing, defining their overall marketing and procurement strategy. Held full P&L, responsible for customer brands business and category/ procurement management - analyzed market, optimized product mix and procurement synergies, and designed promotion & own brand strategies.

Able to manage variuous stakeholder expectations with a willing to take full responsibility for the delivering of project objectives in matrixed organizations and across different geographies.

Seeks a challenging and varied position that will enable me to capitalise on my marketing and project experience.







Mes compétences :

Communication

Construction

Construction durable

Efficacité énergétique

Energétique

Energie

Marketing

Photovoltaïque

RT 2012

Solaire

Solaire photovoltaïque

BTP

Gestion de projet

Thermique

Management

Bâtiment

Project Management

matrix organization development and management

prioritization skills

manage multiple projects

interpersonal skills

Web Application Development

Strategic marketing plan development

Procurement

in and offline Marketing Plan construction and dev

Market research

Good conflict management

External Stakeholder Management

Client oriented

Brand Marketing

problem solving

Product range development

Operationla and communication Marketing plan