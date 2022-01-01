Menu

Bru AUDREY

STRASBOURG

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Strasbourg dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

An efficient, enthusiastic, methodical and cross-functional marketing, project and procurement manager with a progressive experience in overall marketing issues within european marketing, procurement, category and brand management.
Business oriented with a track record of supporting sales departments and subsidiaries by reviewing, developing, defining their overall marketing and procurement strategy. Held full P&L, responsible for customer brands business and category/ procurement management - analyzed market, optimized product mix and procurement synergies, and designed promotion & own brand strategies.
Able to manage variuous stakeholder expectations with a willing to take full responsibility for the delivering of project objectives in matrixed organizations and across different geographies.
Seeks a challenging and varied position that will enable me to capitalise on my marketing and project experience.



Mes compétences :
Communication
Construction
Construction durable
Efficacité énergétique
Energétique
Energie
Marketing
Photovoltaïque
RT 2012
Solaire
Solaire photovoltaïque
BTP
Gestion de projet
Thermique
Management
Bâtiment
Project Management
matrix organization development and management
prioritization skills
manage multiple projects
interpersonal skills
Web Application Development
Strategic marketing plan development
Procurement
in and offline Marketing Plan construction and dev
Market research
Good conflict management
External Stakeholder Management
Client oriented
Brand Marketing
problem solving
Product range development
Operationla and communication Marketing plan

Entreprises

  • Lara Europe analyse - Stagiaire

    maintenant Intitulé du Projet : Analyse de résidus de pesticides sur notes pharmaceutiques et eaux par la méthode HPLC

    ØAnalyses chimiques ( séparation, décantation, miscibilité,…)
    ØAnalyses chromatographiques en phase liquide
    ØAnalyses des résultats (calculs, analyses et envoi au client)
    ØEvaluation et correction de certains protocoles d’analyse

    Environnement : Analyses Chimiques et HPLC

  • SIG PLC - Operational Business Developer & Project manager

    2013 - maintenant Responsible for delivering Roofing Forum procurement project against agreed scope, savings targets, schedule and internal expectations. Particularly, developing European purchasing opportunities, initiating own brand strategies across Europe and Opcos, leading European tender and agreements. Doing this whilst challenging Opcos and building a team sprit at European level.
    Managing project manager team (2 people)
    Duties :
    * Providing strategic direction and challenging Opco during definition of action plan with each Opco at local and/or European level, especially specific Roofing Forum actions
    * Defining specific action plan for each Roofing Forum action and Opco
    * Tracking activities and savings against the detailed project plans
    * Implanting specific actions at European level as own label tender, European agreement, etc.
    * Creating process and document supports for procurement issues
    * Identifying and quantifying external risks affecting the project implementation, asking for change
    * Managing Opco expectations by taking account of market specificities
    * Preparing status reports for use in communication to stakeholders. ;

  • LARIVIERE - Marketing and product manager

    Angers 2010 - 2013 Responsible for the overall marketing strategy of solar department, from providing product range and procurement strategy, defining pricing, to managing promotional and communication strategy.
    Doing this whilst managing solar warehouse and supply chain strategy, directing and motivating warehouse team during two years. (2 to 3 peoples).

    Duties :
    * Helping to define strategic direction in providing market analyses, keen knowledge of current regulations, customer's segmentation and manufacturer knowledge on a volatile photovoltaic market.
    * Providing a suitable product range and pricing position
    * Referring and monitoring suppliers at European and International level ( especially Germany and China)
    * Providing internal sales supports ;
    * Developing with IT teams the specific adaptations for solar quote
    * Defining and implementing field marketing and communication plan (off and online) :
    * Setting up and leading of customer network with conference, newsletter, e-mailing campaign, promotional advertisement...
    * Providing and setting up of media campaign ;
    * Leading Solar website project http://www.solaire-rt2012.fr/ ;
    * Organizing and tracking warehouse purchases ;
    * Monitoring of order, dispatching and sales to branches ;
    * Solving day-to day issues with deliveries and orders ;

  • Viessmann - Product Marketing Manager

    Faulquemont 2007 - 2009 Chef produit SOLAIRE thermique et photovoltaïque + Ballon de stockage ESC/chauffage

    By a German manufacturer of heating solutions, highlighting and developping business opportunities through market analysing and knowledge (customer, regulation, certification, competition, market orientation,...) by defining and developing strategic and marketing mix plan for commercialization of new and/or optimized solar products on French market.
    Working in multi-cultural environment and in a matrix organization.
    Developing projects in a European environment.

    Développer et adapter les gammes afin de répondre aux besoins du marche français :
    # analyse du marche : réglementaire, financier, technique et besoin client
    # Benchmark
    # certification des produits CSTB (avis technique, Promotelec, CSTBat, audit usine...)
    # lancement de nouveaux produits : coordination complète des projets : services logistique, support formation et stage, marketing : documentations/ supports
    # lancement complet des OFFRES photovoltaïque & solaire thermique collectif : analyse besoins clients et FdV, recherche produits et fournisseur, conditions d'achat, mise en place logistique, certification, outil d'aide à la vente et services client (prêt photovoltaique, logiciel de dimensionnement), notices, brochures, chek-list,...)
    # développement et adaptation des produits en collaboration avec la R&D et la production en Allemagne
    # analyse des besoins clients - travail avec la Force de vente
    # support réseau interne/ marketing : mise à disposition des outils d'aides à la vente (comparatif produit, comparatif concurrence, présentation produit, formation FdV, logiciels spécialisés...), visite d'usine, accompagnement voyage technique clients

  • AIR LIQUIDE - Stagiaire Energie et production

    Paris 2006 - 2006 Environnement: Unité de production de gaz liquides (cryogénie)

    1) Réalisations : Identification d’opportunités énergétiques sur le process. Mise au point d’un outil d’aide à la décision pour le choix des marches de l’unité dans le but de réduire la consommation énergétique du site.
    ØAudit de la consommation énergique, Identification des opportunités énergiques sur le process
    ØMise en place d’actions correctives sur process en travail avec le BE
    # Points Techniques
    ØDimensionnement d’échangeurs thermiques
    ØMise en place d’indicateurs de suivi énergique et d’une base de données de différents relevés sur le process (températures, pressions, …)
    ØMise au point des macro (Visual Basic) nécessaire à l’outil d’aide à la décision (intégrations des équations et des différentes contraintes observées)

    Résultats : Réalisation d’un outil d’aide à la décision fonctionnel


    2) Réalisations : Gestion de la production en vue de réduire la facture électrique du site : Gestion des stocks, Planification et Programmation de la production, Report hebdomadaire et mensuel (production, ventes, consommation énergie…)

    Résultats : Economie de plusieurs k€/semaine & Intégration des bonnes pratiques de production auprès des différents techniciens et responsables de production

Formations

Réseau