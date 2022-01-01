Bruce LEDUC

Menu

As a business analyst for Finance and Sales departments, I face business and technical challenges everyday. With more than 6 years experience, I apply all my strengths since 2013 to support and develop the Business Intelligence at Ubisoft.

There, my job is to understand the business needs from Finance and Sales teams, in order to provide them competitive tools and solutions for the business follow-up and management Those tools go from forecasting to analysis and most of all reporting. It includes as well the understanding and reviewing of a lot of processes.

I entered Ubisoft with a high level busines orientation (mostly Finance) and I am now very proactive on improving and implementing quality BI tools at European level.

General skills:
Business Intelligence / Business Analysis / Data Warehouse / Tool support / Technical specifications / Databases / Controlling-forecasting-reporting / Accounting / Financial Planning
Technical skills:
Office Pack, Business Objects, MicroStrategy, SQL (SSMS), ERP PeopleSoft (Oracle), Cognos

Mes compétences :
COMMERCE
Consulting
Informatique
Management
Sales Management
Business Objects
Finance
Business Intelligence
Business Analysis
MicroStrategy
SQL

Entreprises

  • Ubisoft Entertainment - IT Business Analyst Finance

    Rennes 2013 - maintenant Responsible of EMEA(Europe+) finance and sales business analysis / reporting :
    - business analysis and creation of IT BI solutions
    - integration and support of reporting tools
    - roadmap management for reports standardization
    - report creation for business teams needs


    Responsable du reporting pour les équipes finance EMEA (Europe+) :
    - Analyse des besoins et création de solution d'informatique décisionnelle
    - intégration et support d'outils de reporting
    - Gestion de la roadmap des rapports standards
    - création de rapports répondant aux besoins des utilisateurs

  • IBM - Analyste Financier / Financial Analyst

    Bois-Colombes 2012 - 2013 - Contrôleur financier secteur finance (CA 2012 : 51m€)
    - Assistant Contrôleur financier sur l’activité de sauvegarde décentralisée (CA 2012 : 132m€)
    - Validation et suivi financier des contrats de services informatiques
    - Gestion des coûts et prise de revenu
    - Gestion de la rentabilité des projets
    - Suivi et gestion des CAPEX
    - Clôtures comptables mensuelles, trimestrielles et annuelles

    - Financial analyst on financial services sector (Turnover 2012 : 51m€)
    - Financial analyst on IT backup services (Turnover 2012 : 132m€)
    - Financial validation and following of IT Services contracts
    - Managing of revenue/costs and projects rentability
    - CAPEX following
    - Yearly, monthly and quarterly accounting closure

  • IBM New-York City - Développement d'une équipe avant-vente / Pre-sales team developping

    2012 - 2012 - Développement d’une équipe avant-vente : transfert de savoir-faire, conseil en management des ventes
    - Analyse d’opportunités locales et gestion des outils de management des ventes


    - Pre-sales team development : knowledges transmission, sales management advising
    - Local opportunities analysis
    - Sales managements tools managing

  • IBM India - Ambassadeur de l'équipe d'analystes européenne / European analyst team ambassador

    Bois Colombes 2011 - 2011 - Mise en place d’une collaboration internationale sur le management des ventes
    - Formation d’une équipe locale de 15 personnes: transfert de compétences et de nouvelles tâches
    - Développement et amélioration des outils de contrôle quantitatifs

    - Set up of international collaboration between 2 teams
    - Local team formation :Knowledge and tasks transmission
    - Learning
    - Pre-sales quantitative tools development

  • IBM - Business analyst / Analyste commercial

    Bois-Colombes 2010 - 2012 - Répartition et pilotage des objectifs au niveau européen
    - Suivi et contrôle des opportunités et des prévisions de ventes : reporting, analyses
    - Consolidation quantitative entre les pays contrôlés et le Top Management (France, GB, Espagne, Allemagne…)
    - Gestion et amélioration des outils de contrôle (queries, macros, analyses, présentations)

    - Monitoring and control of pre-sales objectives
    - Quantative consolidation between Europe countries and Top Management
    - Development and Improvment of control tools – Creation of automatic reports (queries, macros, analysis, presentations)

  • ITT FRANCE - Technico-commercial sédentaire / Technical Sales

    2008 - 2010 - Assistance à la gestion du portefeuille clients grands comptes
    - Préparation des offres commerciales et suivi des résultats

Formations

