Bruce LEDUC

As a business analyst for Finance and Sales departments, I face business and technical challenges everyday. With more than 6 years experience, I apply all my strengths since 2013 to support and develop the Business Intelligence at Ubisoft.



There, my job is to understand the business needs from Finance and Sales teams, in order to provide them competitive tools and solutions for the business follow-up and management Those tools go from forecasting to analysis and most of all reporting. It includes as well the understanding and reviewing of a lot of processes.



I entered Ubisoft with a high level busines orientation (mostly Finance) and I am now very proactive on improving and implementing quality BI tools at European level.



General skills:

Business Intelligence / Business Analysis / Data Warehouse / Tool support / Technical specifications / Databases / Controlling-forecasting-reporting / Accounting / Financial Planning

Technical skills:

Office Pack, Business Objects, MicroStrategy, SQL (SSMS), ERP PeopleSoft (Oracle), Cognos



Mes compétences :

COMMERCE

Consulting

Informatique

Management

Sales Management

Business Objects

Finance

Business Intelligence

Business Analysis

MicroStrategy

SQL