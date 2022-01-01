Carine MONNIER

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Rezé dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Il y a un an, j'ai décidé d'évoluer professionnellement. Après un bilan de compétences, j'ai pris un congé individuel de formation pour suivre une formation d'assistante commerciale. En septembre, j'ai obtenu mon titre d'assistante commerciale de niveau III.
Je recherche donc un emploi d'assistante commerciale ou d'assistante administrative.
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Excel
PROGINOV
EBP Gestion commerciale
Microsoft Publisher
SAP