Carine MONNIER

REZÉ

En résumé

Il y a un an, j'ai décidé d'évoluer professionnellement. Après un bilan de compétences, j'ai pris un congé individuel de formation pour suivre une formation d'assistante commerciale. En septembre, j'ai obtenu mon titre d'assistante commerciale de niveau III.
Je recherche donc un emploi d'assistante commerciale ou d'assistante administrative.

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Excel
PROGINOV
EBP Gestion commerciale
Microsoft Publisher
SAP

Entreprises

  • Finagaz - Agent technique

    2016 - maintenant Mission d'intérim pour la société Docapost sur le site de Finagaz.
    Accueil physique et téléphonique. Traitement du courrier. Utilisation du logiciel SAP. Numérisation.

  • Atlagel - Assistante commerciale

    Москва 2016 - 2016 Stage de six semaines.
    Création de tableaux de bords. Calcul des primes commerciaux. Création d'invitations. Compte rendu de réunion.
    Utilisation du logiciel Proginov et du pack office. Recherche de nouveaux prospects.

  • Ocean'ent - Assistante commerciale

    2016 - 2016 Gestion d'un portefeuille clients en autonomie. Gestion des commandes : commandes, bons de livraison et factures sur EBP. Gestion des mails. Organisation d'un salon. Analyse de chiffre d'affaire. Mise à jour des tableaux de bords. Utilisation du pack office.

  • Super U - Hôtesse d'accueil

    Saint-Jacques-de-la-Lande 2008 - 2016

  • Gautier Débotté - Vendeuse

    2007 - 2008 Employée libre-service au Super U de Saint-Philbert

  • Galeries Lafayette - Démonstratrice

    Paris 1998 - 2007

  • GSF Celtus - Agent d'entretien

    1996 - 1998

  • Gautier Débotté - Vendeuse

    1991 - 1996 Vendeuse chez Castelanne à Nantes
    Opératrice manuelle chez Saupiquet à Saint-Sébastien

Formations

