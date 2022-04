Carine PERRIN

A proven business forecast analyst, practised at developing & implementing corporate strategies.



Effective at managing corporate & operational teams for large & medium-sized companies, in very challenging environments, with high result requirements.



Skilled at facilitating change in volatile competitive markets. Experienced at managing multiple and high stakes projects.



Russian language learning in progress ....



Willing to travel & relocate...



Mes compétences :

Centre Profit Management

Finance

Strategic segmentation

SMB administration & continuity

Transformational leadership

HR strategy & policies

Risk assessment

International

Social strategy & relations

Team & career development

Organisational sociology

Managerial psychology

High performers retention

Change Management

HR development