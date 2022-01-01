Carine VIAL

2011 - 2013In charge of the financial and HR analysis in order to find out and set up a new business opportunity for the company.
Akacia Prod
- Managing Director
2010 - 2011In charge of establishing the entity within the holding and steering, developing, and coordinating actions in areas directly linked to the shareholder and the Financial Director:
• Technical and project management.
• Led the marketing, communications, and sustainable development policies.
• Managed the sales team dispatched across France and the sponsoring and lobbying actions.
• Supervised procurement, human resources, and administrative tasks.
Akacia Event Logistic
- Event dept. Manager
2009 - 2010Responsible for structuring and organizing events:
• Coordinated corporate, image and public events (from 10 to 60.000 people). E.g.: RedBull, La Poste Group…
• Selected service providers and developed strategic partnerships.
• Run lobbying, national and regional action plans.
Stora Enso
- Sales Assistant Publication Paper
NEUILLY SUR SEINE2008 - 2009
VWR International Inc.
- Product Manager assistant
2006 - 2006Employed by the Master Data Dept.
- Updated prices by getting in touch with our suppliers
- Updated product details
- Provided reporting ti the Product Manager
VWR International France
- Export project Assistant
Fontenay sous Bois2005 - 2005In charge of optimized to answering process to customer demands in order to reach the aimed performance (99% of the demands must be answered within 3 days).
- Leading an international request for quote (Laos): to establish a laboratory in a school, in collaboration with the French Ministery of Health and our representative in the country: : built the offer, the pricing, the administrative requests. All the process was the presented to the top management. As a result, we won this market (value:EUR 400.000).