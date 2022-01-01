Menu

Carine VIAL

NEUILLY SUR SEINE

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Narbonne dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Rendez-vous sur mon profil LinkedIn

Entreprises

  • Stora Enso

    NEUILLY SUR SEINE maintenant

  • Agrégateur de paiement - Project Manager

    Toulouse 2013 - maintenant

  • Confidential - Consultant in organization

    2011 - 2013 In charge of the financial and HR analysis in order to find out and set up a new business opportunity for the company.

  • Akacia Prod - Managing Director

    2010 - 2011 In charge of establishing the entity within the holding and steering, developing, and coordinating actions in areas directly linked to the shareholder and the Financial Director:
    • Technical and project management.
    • Led the marketing, communications, and sustainable development policies.
    • Managed the sales team dispatched across France and the sponsoring and lobbying actions.
    • Supervised procurement, human resources, and administrative tasks.

  • Akacia Event Logistic - Event dept. Manager

    2009 - 2010 Responsible for structuring and organizing events:
    • Coordinated corporate, image and public events (from 10 to 60.000 people). E.g.: RedBull, La Poste Group…
    • Selected service providers and developed strategic partnerships.
    • Run lobbying, national and regional action plans.

  • Stora Enso - Sales Assistant Publication Paper

    NEUILLY SUR SEINE 2008 - 2009

  • VWR International Inc. - Product Manager assistant

    2006 - 2006 Employed by the Master Data Dept.
    - Updated prices by getting in touch with our suppliers
    - Updated product details
    - Provided reporting ti the Product Manager

  • VWR International France - Export project Assistant

    Fontenay sous Bois 2005 - 2005 In charge of optimized to answering process to customer demands in order to reach the aimed performance (99% of the demands must be answered within 3 days).
    - Leading an international request for quote (Laos): to establish a laboratory in a school, in collaboration with the French Ministery of Health and our representative in the country: : built the offer, the pricing, the administrative requests. All the process was the presented to the top management. As a result, we won this market (value:EUR 400.000).

Formations

  • Université Paris 4 Paris Sorbonne

    Paris 2007 - 2008 Master GAELE

    Logistique, transport, environnement, commerce international et géographie des echanges

  • AFT-IFTIM ISTELI (Paris)

    Paris 2007 - 2008 Master tranport, logistique et commerce international

  • AFT - IFTIM

    Paris 2007 - 2008 Master 2 Manager transport, logistique et commerce international

  • Université Paris 4 Paris Sorbonne

    Paris 2007 - 2008 logistique, transport et environnement

  • IUP De Sceaux Paris XI (Sceaux)

    Sceaux 2004 - 2006 Licence+maitrise commerce international

  • Rovaniemi Polytechnic RAMK (Rovaniemi)

    Rovaniemi 2003 - 2004 commerce et communication interculturelle

    University of Lapland, Applied sciences

  • Lycée Diderot (Narbonne)

    Narbonne 2000 - 2003 BTS commerce international

Réseau