Carlos DA COSTA

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Trets dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Skills/Attributes:
• Passion for commerce and marketing
• Demonstrated leadership and people management skills
• Strategic critical thinker who also has a high attention to details
• Strong interpersonal and communication skills to drive positive relationships with teammates and business partners
• Extensive project management experience and ability to manage and prioritize heavy workloads
• Proven analytical skills and quantitative mindset
• Skilled negotiator
• A passion for muticultural and multilingual business environment
• Strong sense of commitment, energy, goal-orientation
Specialties:
Large experience in the management of services and products mainly acquired in the automotive sector
• 10 years experience with automotive Fast Fitters networks (Norauto, Midas, Feu Vert, Roady, Point S, ...) but also with car manufacturers (Renault trucks, General Motors ...)
• Excellent knowledge of the automotive hand tools and garage equipment market
• Perfect knowledege of the fast fitters business
Fluent in french, english, spanish and portuguese
Mes compétences :
Automobile
Commercial
Formation