Carlos DA COSTA

Skills/Attributes:

• Passion for commerce and marketing

• Demonstrated leadership and people management skills

• Strategic critical thinker who also has a high attention to details

• Strong interpersonal and communication skills to drive positive relationships with teammates and business partners

• Extensive project management experience and ability to manage and prioritize heavy workloads

• Proven analytical skills and quantitative mindset

• Skilled negotiator

• A passion for muticultural and multilingual business environment

• Strong sense of commitment, energy, goal-orientation



Specialties:

Large experience in the management of services and products mainly acquired in the automotive sector

• 10 years experience with automotive Fast Fitters networks (Norauto, Midas, Feu Vert, Roady, Point S, ...) but also with car manufacturers (Renault trucks, General Motors ...)

• Excellent knowledge of the automotive hand tools and garage equipment market

• Perfect knowledege of the fast fitters business



Fluent in french, english, spanish and portuguese



Mes compétences :

Automobile

Commercial

Formation