Carlos DA COSTA

TRETS

En résumé

Skills/Attributes:
• Passion for commerce and marketing
• Demonstrated leadership and people management skills
• Strategic critical thinker who also has a high attention to details
• Strong interpersonal and communication skills to drive positive relationships with teammates and business partners
• Extensive project management experience and ability to manage and prioritize heavy workloads
• Proven analytical skills and quantitative mindset
• Skilled negotiator
• A passion for muticultural and multilingual business environment
• Strong sense of commitment, energy, goal-orientation

Specialties:
Large experience in the management of services and products mainly acquired in the automotive sector
• 10 years experience with automotive Fast Fitters networks (Norauto, Midas, Feu Vert, Roady, Point S, ...) but also with car manufacturers (Renault trucks, General Motors ...)
• Excellent knowledge of the automotive hand tools and garage equipment market
• Perfect knowledege of the fast fitters business

Fluent in french, english, spanish and portuguese

Mes compétences :
Automobile
Commercial
Formation

Entreprises

  • Top Line Méthodes et Concepts - Sales and Marketing manager

    maintenant Recruitment, management and supervision of back and front office personnel (sales personnel and trainers)
    Changing supply sources: added 5 points to gross margin
    Preparing the business plan and marketing plan.
    Setting budgets + qualitative and quantitative performance goals, reporting to the parent company
    Customer follow-up for France and export markets (Norauto, Feu Vert,)
    Developing new types of customer (General Motors, Renault Trucks, etc.) and opening new export markets, with sales growing by more than 9% per year over the last few years
    Improving main financial indicators, operating income in particular: 15% of sales in 2005, the most profitable subsidiary in the group.

Formations

