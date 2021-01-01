Menu

Carole QUILLACQ

Blagnac

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • Airbus Group - Head of QLS Improvers - Cabin Furnishing - A330 Final Assembly Line

    Blagnac 2016 - maintenant

  • Airbus Defence and Space - Scheduler / Team coordinator

    Blagnac 2015 - 2016

  • Airbus - Project Leader - Long Range FAL Improvement & Projects

    Blagnac 2013 - 2015 Management of improvement projects for the A330 Final Assembly Line (FAL):
    - FAL Leadtime reduction: optimization of cargo installation (>750k€)
    - Deployment of one of the eight Key Strategic Initiatives Airbus for A330 FAL: Quality Gates End-to-End
    - Monthly publication of the A330 FAL performance (incl. Balanced ScoreCard)
    - Workpackage leader (incl. 5 projects) to secure the last green assembly station against production rate variation

  • L'Oréal - Consultant - Internal Audit

    PARIS 2013 - 2013 Part-time consulting project in the Internal Audit Department in parallel with the Advanced Master (2 days/week).
    - Elaboration of a new tool to optimize the auditors planning
    - Data identification and migration from an old database to a new risk management information system (RMIS)

  • ALCIMED - Consultant - Strategic marketing

    PARIS 2012 - 2012 Support to companies and decision-makers to make the right strategic choices in terms of positioning and development. Sectors: Energy, Life Science

    Handling the missions from information search to recommendations formalisation:
    - Bibliographic research using specialized databases
    - KOLs identification and interviews
    - Interviews led in French, English and Spanish
    - Data analysis and recommandation formalisation
    - Presentation and discussion with the client

Formations

  • HEC Paris / ISAE (Supaero Toulouse)

    Paris 2012 - 2013 Advanced Master in Large Project Management

  • Kungliga Tekniska Högskolan (Institut Royal De Technologie) (Stockholm)

    Stockholm 2011 - 2011 Biotechnology and Entrepreneurship in Biotechnology

    Semestre d'échange ERASMUS à Stockholm (Suède)

  • Instituto Tecnológico De Buenos Aires ITBA (Buenos Aires)

    Buenos Aires 2009 - 2010 Chemical Engineering

    Semestre d'échange à Buenos Aires (Argentine)

  • Institut National Des Sciences Appliquées De Toulouse (INSA)

    Toulouse 2007 - 2012 Biochemical Engineer

Réseau