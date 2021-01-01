Carole QUILLACQ

Airbus Group
- Head of QLS Improvers - Cabin Furnishing - A330 Final Assembly Line
Blagnac 2016 - maintenant
Airbus Defence and Space
- Scheduler / Team coordinator
Blagnac 2015 - 2016
Airbus
- Project Leader - Long Range FAL Improvement & Projects
Blagnac 2013 - 2015Management of improvement projects for the A330 Final Assembly Line (FAL):
- FAL Leadtime reduction: optimization of cargo installation (>750k€)
- Deployment of one of the eight Key Strategic Initiatives Airbus for A330 FAL: Quality Gates End-to-End
- Monthly publication of the A330 FAL performance (incl. Balanced ScoreCard)
- Workpackage leader (incl. 5 projects) to secure the last green assembly station against production rate variation
L'Oréal
- Consultant - Internal Audit
PARIS2013 - 2013Part-time consulting project in the Internal Audit Department in parallel with the Advanced Master (2 days/week).
- Elaboration of a new tool to optimize the auditors planning
- Data identification and migration from an old database to a new risk management information system (RMIS)
ALCIMED
- Consultant - Strategic marketing
PARIS2012 - 2012Support to companies and decision-makers to make the right strategic choices in terms of positioning and development. Sectors: Energy, Life Science
Handling the missions from information search to recommendations formalisation:
- Bibliographic research using specialized databases
- KOLs identification and interviews
- Interviews led in French, English and Spanish
- Data analysis and recommandation formalisation
- Presentation and discussion with the client