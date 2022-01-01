Catherine LE LOUARN

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Neuilly dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Partner en Executive Search SANTE
CELL-SOLUTIONS , cf Linkedin
Médecin Nutritionniste + Executive MBA HEC + Coaching MOZAIK International
postes precedents:
TRANSEARCH INTERNATIONAL, Life Sciences practice,Internat.Partner (mars 2003-mai 3013)
* MSPHARMA Veille Communication Santé : DG
* Commissaire Général Dirigeants du Futur CPA- HEC
* RHONE POULENC RORER / (AVENTIS)
Vice Président EUROPE Communication & Public Affairs
* M.S.D.
Dir Communication / Pre Marketing / Lobbing
Chef de Gamme Médicale puis Chef de Gamme Marketing
medecin regional
*HOTEL DIEU Hospital.
Consultation Nutrition et Recherche
Obesité et troubles du comportement alimentaire
Mes compétences :
Conseil
Nutrition
Lobbying
Communication
Pas de formation renseignée