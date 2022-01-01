Menu

Catherine LE LOUARN

En résumé

Partner en Executive Search SANTE

CELL-SOLUTIONS , cf Linkedin



Médecin Nutritionniste + Executive MBA HEC + Coaching MOZAIK International

postes precedents:

TRANSEARCH INTERNATIONAL, Life Sciences practice,Internat.Partner (mars 2003-mai 3013)

* MSPHARMA Veille Communication Santé : DG

* Commissaire Général Dirigeants du Futur CPA- HEC


* RHONE POULENC RORER / (AVENTIS)
Vice Président EUROPE Communication & Public Affairs


* M.S.D.
Dir Communication / Pre Marketing / Lobbing
Chef de Gamme Médicale puis Chef de Gamme Marketing
medecin regional

*HOTEL DIEU Hospital.
Consultation Nutrition et Recherche
Obesité et troubles du comportement alimentaire

Mes compétences :
Conseil
Nutrition
Lobbying
Communication

Entreprises

  • Cellsolution - Directeur

    maintenant Communication Lobbying, Fundrising, Evenementiel en Sante et Nutrition / Prevention / Fondation

  • AVENTIS ( Rhone Poulenc Rorer ) - Vice psdte Europe Communication & Affaires Publiques

    maintenant pendant 6 ans

  • Merck & CO - DIRCOM et PREMARKETING

    maintenant pendant 12 ans
    Responsable Affaires Medicales puis chef de groupe marketing puis Directeur des relations exterieures et sensibilisation key opinion leaders e, patients et grand public sur Sante publique et prevention

  • Transearch - International Partner

    2003 - 2013 Executive Search responsable Practice Santé

Formations

