Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Cécile BOUCHEROT (THEPAUT)
Ajouter
Cécile BOUCHEROT (THEPAUT)
gérante de société
Distri-Emploi
gérante de société
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Consultante en recrutement
Entreprises
Distri-Emploi
- Gérante de société
Autre | CARO
2003 - maintenant
Gérante du cabinet de recrutement DISTRI-EMPLOI
INTERMARCHE
- Directrice de supermarché
La Gacilly (56200)
1994 - 2003
Formations
Etablissement De Formation Des Cadres De La Distribution EFFCAD
Soissons
1993 - 1994
Réseau
Anthony BLOTIAUX
Carine JUIN
Christopher BOUCHET
Didier LAURENT
Frédérick VAN GORKUM
Iliade ...
Jean Francois DELVAL
Lapiculteur .COM
Mohamed ELKHATTAT
Nathalie DALFINO