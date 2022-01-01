Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Cedric FERNANDEZ
Ajouter
Cedric FERNANDEZ
TRIEL SUR SEINE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
ITIL
Entreprises
ORSYP Consulting
- Directeur Associé
2010 - maintenant
ORSYP Consulting
- Directeur Commercial
2002 - maintenant
AFD Technologies
- Ingenieur d'Affaires
PARIS
2001 - 2002
Formations
TEC De Monterrey Campus Cuernavaca (Temixco, Morelos)
Temixco, Morelos
2000 - 2001
MBA
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce
Grenoble
1998 - 2001
Marketing des Services
Réseau
Alix MAITRE
Annie MINARIK
Christophe DELSAUX
François BERLIER
Grégory LEFORT
Jean DE GRAEVE
Jerome CASTAN
Pascal DELBRAYELLE
Stephane QUIDET
Vincent LAURIAT
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z