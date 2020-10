Cédric NGUYEN

Way of working:

- Business-oriented/customers-oriented, data driven and results-focused.

- Used to working in project mode in complex and constrained environments

- Working in complex and matrix organizations with multi domains attendees combining strategical and operational tasks executions.

- Passionate by the digital revolution (as much the technologies themselves as their uses and the new business opportunities provided)



Specialities :

- Digital Transformation

- IT systems management and evolutions

- Project / Programs Management

- Material / information flows management

- Industrial systems improvement and Lean Manufacturing



Cedric Nguyen

nguyen.cedric@gmail.com



Mes compétences :

Project Management

Lean Manufacturing

Gestion de flux

Supply Chain Management

Logistique

Amélioration Continue

Production

Optimisation

Informatique

Recherche