Celery PAULINE
Celery PAULINE
Castres
En résumé
Responsable merchandising
Mes compétences :
Merchandising animatrice formatrice
Entreprises
Pierre Fabre
- Responsable merchandising
Castres
2014 - maintenant
Yves Saint Laurent
- Animatrice & Formatrice
2012 - 2013
Yves st laurent
- Animatrice formatrice
2012 - maintenant
Clarins
- Animatrice
Paris
2011 - 2012
Sephora Bordeaux
- Conseillere vente
2010 - 2011
SEPHORA
- Conseillere vente & Estheticienne
BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT
2008 - 2010
s coup
- Coiffeuse
2002 - 2006
Formations
Ecole Pigier
Brest
2002 - 2004
Obtention du C.A.P. Coiffure, CFA de Bordeaux.
Réseau
Ali DOUDAEV
Bénédicte RIVALS
Brigitte BOUSSERT
Carlos PEDREIRA
Jullius MANGATAL
Loïc FONTAINE
Sebastien PLANCHON
Vanessa BERTHELOT