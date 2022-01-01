Menu

Célia FERRET

PARIS

Mes compétences :
Informatique

Entreprises

  • Radisson Blu Edwardian Sussex Hotel - Guest Services Coordinator

    2014 - maintenant - Create 100% guest satisfaction by providing the Radisson Blu Edwardian experience
    - Exceed guest expectations
    - Give personal attention, takes personal responsibility and use teamwork
    - Resolving guest problems
    - Provide Yes I Can! genuine hospitality and teamwork
    - Handle all aspects of guest arrivals, check-in, check-out and departure
    - Handle payments
    - Make reservations
    - Anticipate guests’ needs & ensures that all guests requirements during their stay are fulfilled in a way that makes them feel special, and maximizes hotel revenue
    - Promote hotel amenities, food and beverage outlets and services, and arranges in-house services
    - Provide a truly personal service
    - WOW the guest and promote sales
    - Provide a comprehensive concierge service to guests
    - Assist food and beverage teams, and other departments

  • Paradise Cruises - Assistant Cruise Manager

    Palleja 2012 - 2012 Halong Bay, VIETNAM

    Internship:
    - Assistant Cruise Manager of the "Paradise Peak", the most luxurious boat of the company, 8 suites
    - Managed a team of 19 people, all Vietnamese
    - Managed guest relations with international guests
    - Handled communication with other boats and with the GM
    - Handled all tasks related to Cruise Manager

  • The Ascott, Apart'hotel CITADINES OPERA*** - Reception Desk Position

    2011 - 2011 Paris, FRANCE

    - A 73 apartments residency
    - Managed all tasks related to reception alone
    - Handled financial transactions
    - Communication with the GM, Tour Operators, suppliers

  • Rocco Forte Hotels, Hotel de Russie***** - Food and Beverage

    2010 - 2010 Rome, ITALIE

    Internship in service:
    - Worked at the bar, restaurant and room service

