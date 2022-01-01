Célia FERRET

Radisson Blu Edwardian Sussex Hotel
- Guest Services Coordinator
2014 - maintenant- Create 100% guest satisfaction by providing the Radisson Blu Edwardian experience
- Exceed guest expectations
- Give personal attention, takes personal responsibility and use teamwork
- Resolving guest problems
- Provide Yes I Can! genuine hospitality and teamwork
- Handle all aspects of guest arrivals, check-in, check-out and departure
- Handle payments
- Make reservations
- Anticipate guests’ needs & ensures that all guests requirements during their stay are fulfilled in a way that makes them feel special, and maximizes hotel revenue
- Promote hotel amenities, food and beverage outlets and services, and arranges in-house services
- Provide a truly personal service
- WOW the guest and promote sales
- Provide a comprehensive concierge service to guests
- Assist food and beverage teams, and other departments
Paradise Cruises
- Assistant Cruise Manager
Palleja2012 - 2012Halong Bay, VIETNAM
Internship:
- Assistant Cruise Manager of the "Paradise Peak", the most luxurious boat of the company, 8 suites
- Managed a team of 19 people, all Vietnamese
- Managed guest relations with international guests
- Handled communication with other boats and with the GM
- Handled all tasks related to Cruise Manager
The Ascott, Apart'hotel CITADINES OPERA***
- Reception Desk Position
2011 - 2011Paris, FRANCE
- A 73 apartments residency
- Managed all tasks related to reception alone
- Handled financial transactions
- Communication with the GM, Tour Operators, suppliers
Rocco Forte Hotels, Hotel de Russie*****
- Food and Beverage
2010 - 2010Rome, ITALIE
Internship in service:
- Worked at the bar, restaurant and room service