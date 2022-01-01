Menu

Céline ACARD

Londres

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Commerce International
Ressources humaines
Chargée de recrutement
Business Manager
Conduite du changement
Communication culturelle

Entreprises

  • Network Rail - Project Leader (Change) - People

    Londres 2016 - maintenant Managing the development and delivery of change projects to agreed scope, time, cost and quality requirements - in compliance with company processes and procedures - working with Function Directors, Executive Sponsors and their representatives, as well as Project and Programme Managers, Maintenance and Operations teams
    - Currently building and managing a permanent coaching organisation to develop and deliver the behavioural change and best practice programme within the maintenance functions
    - Delivering regular progress reports on change projects - including relevant risks and issues
    - Promoting and monitoring the use of efficiency improvement methods

  • Network Rail - Performance & Reporting Analyst - Project Controls

    Londres 2015 - 2016 Support to Line of Route project and Overhead Line Equipment team on a day-to-day basis providing detailed breakdowns about anomalies, efficiencies, compliance to procedures, rolling out of processes and suitable resolutions
    - Analysed and accurate reporting provided to support discussions and decision making
    - Quantitative / qualitative analysis provided where focus was required
    - Specific projects requirements for data analysis, delivering ad-hoc reports for the requisitioning Project/Commercial Manager
    - Change Control monitoring and support to the team during the whole process to ensure delivery of projects

  • Altran France - Consultante Business Process Management

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2014 - 2014 Support to Airbus customers for improving corporate performance by managing and optimising Airbus’ Fleet Performance processes
    - Request for Stock Planning project: help provided to the Business Project Leader to improve and make robust a process within Airbus. Deliverables fully compliant with LBIP+ method, the usual guideline for Airbus projects
    - Resolve Fleet Issues process: support to the Process Owner to ensure the implementation of the process and the Best Practices follow-up within Airbus teams – SHAPE method (Airbus Process Management Approach)

  • Altran Sud-Ouest - PMO (Project Management Officer) - Business Unit Structure

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2011 - 2014 Support to various Project Managers for steering and management of projects: organisation, monitoring and coordination of projects progress, collection and analysis of data
    - Set-up and monitoring of management tools and KPI (workload, on-quality and on-time follow-up)
    - Financial and project analysis for all the projects of the Business Unit with data consolidation, analysis and final data presentation to the Direction (with appropriate alerts if needed) to support discussions and decision making
    - Subcontractors contracts management
    - Process definition, improvement and monitoring: Deployment of CA Clarity PPM as new steering tool for projects

  • Altran Sud-Ouest - Assistant Business Manager

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2011 - 2011 Internship

  • SDV Logistique Internationale chez Rockwell Collins France - Customs representative

    2010 - 2010 Internship

  • Université de Pau et des Pays de l'Adour - Vigilante during exams - Anglet IUT

    2009 - 2010

  • Interforum Editis - Assembly-line worker

    2009 - 2009

  • Langé SAS - Commercial Assistant

    2008 - 2008 Intership

  • Orléans City Council - Pupil Support Assistant

    2007 - 2008

  • La Banque Postale - Ticket Seller

    Paris 2004 - 2005

