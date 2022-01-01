Céline ACARD

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Commerce International
Ressources humaines
Chargée de recrutement
Business Manager
Conduite du changement
Communication culturelle
Entreprises
Network Rail
- Project Leader (Change) - People
Londres2016 - maintenantManaging the development and delivery of change projects to agreed scope, time, cost and quality requirements - in compliance with company processes and procedures - working with Function Directors, Executive Sponsors and their representatives, as well as Project and Programme Managers, Maintenance and Operations teams
- Currently building and managing a permanent coaching organisation to develop and deliver the behavioural change and best practice programme within the maintenance functions
- Delivering regular progress reports on change projects - including relevant risks and issues
- Promoting and monitoring the use of efficiency improvement methods
Londres2015 - 2016Support to Line of Route project and Overhead Line Equipment team on a day-to-day basis providing detailed breakdowns about anomalies, efficiencies, compliance to procedures, rolling out of processes and suitable resolutions
- Analysed and accurate reporting provided to support discussions and decision making
- Quantitative / qualitative analysis provided where focus was required
- Specific projects requirements for data analysis, delivering ad-hoc reports for the requisitioning Project/Commercial Manager
- Change Control monitoring and support to the team during the whole process to ensure delivery of projects
Altran France
- Consultante Business Process Management
Vélizy-Villacoublay2014 - 2014Support to Airbus customers for improving corporate performance by managing and optimising Airbus’ Fleet Performance processes
- Request for Stock Planning project: help provided to the Business Project Leader to improve and make robust a process within Airbus. Deliverables fully compliant with LBIP+ method, the usual guideline for Airbus projects
- Resolve Fleet Issues process: support to the Process Owner to ensure the implementation of the process and the Best Practices follow-up within Airbus teams – SHAPE method (Airbus Process Management Approach)
Altran Sud-Ouest
- PMO (Project Management Officer) - Business Unit Structure
Vélizy-Villacoublay2011 - 2014Support to various Project Managers for steering and management of projects: organisation, monitoring and coordination of projects progress, collection and analysis of data
- Set-up and monitoring of management tools and KPI (workload, on-quality and on-time follow-up)
- Financial and project analysis for all the projects of the Business Unit with data consolidation, analysis and final data presentation to the Direction (with appropriate alerts if needed) to support discussions and decision making
- Subcontractors contracts management
- Process definition, improvement and monitoring: Deployment of CA Clarity PPM as new steering tool for projects
Altran Sud-Ouest
- Assistant Business Manager
Vélizy-Villacoublay2011 - 2011Internship
SDV Logistique Internationale chez Rockwell Collins France
- Customs representative
2010 - 2010Internship
Université de Pau et des Pays de l'Adour
- Vigilante during exams - Anglet IUT