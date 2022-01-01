Menu

Céline AUGER

Bagnolet

Current status: Project Management in Automotive and Batteries industry
15 years experience

ENGLISH fluent, GERMAN B1-B2 Niveau (Goethe Institute)
FRENCH mother tongue

SKILLS
 Perform transversal management between different departments
 Represent the company concerning negotiations about fuels normalisation, at European Task Force of CEN, European Committee for Standardization and customers
 Ability to communicate with people of different origin and background (experience: work with Japanese, Korean, American, German, Czech people)
 Manage the blocking points, Task Force, respect of the “QCD” (Quality, Cost, Deadlines “schedule milestones”)
 Be technical coordinator between partners and customers on engineering development projects

 Develop and organize technical validation plan to demonstrate the reliability of mechanical parts
 Support on Mechanical & electrical development
 Technology of thermal engines with pistons for automotive and aircraft applications and basis on batteries Lithium Ion
 The impact of gasoline fuels with ethanol (bio-fuels) on thermal engines and exhaust emissions (CO2, HC, CO, NOx)

ENVIRONMENT OF APPLICATION
 Research and industrial Development program
 Project Development
 Sample manufacturing in prototype shop
 Test and validation




Mes compétences :
Lobbying
Mécanique
Gestion de projet
Automobile

Entreprises

  • Saft - Program Manager

    Bagnolet 2010 - maintenant BORDEAUX PLANT, France

    MOBILITY Project Manager : Li Ion battery systems for Scooter and Car racing (Formula1 and F3000) and scooter
    Since May 2012 : RAILWAY Program Manager, Li Ion battery system for Tramway

  • RENAULT - Spécialiste carburants moteurs automobile : Essence et Ethanol

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2007 - 2009 Direction de l'Ingénierie Mécanique, Unité carburants

    * Caractéristiques carburants : définition des Cahiers des Charges pour les essais de performance, consommation, fiabilité et compatibilité matériaux
    * Synthèses des essais et interprétation des impacts essence à 10% et 85% d’éthanol sur les moteurs
    * Mise en place d'une flotte de véhicules roulant avec de l'essence à 10% d'éthanol (avant que ce carburant soit distribué à la pompe)
    * Norme carburant : représentant Renault au C.E.N. (Comité Européen de Normalisation) superéthanol E85, négociations des caractéristiques carburant et vulgarisation technique pour les producteurs d’éthanol
    * Responsable d’un groupe de travail R&D Renault-Total sur les propriétés du superéthanol E85
    * Coordinatrice des programmes R&D Renault-Total : synthèse de l’avancement et des points durs concernant les études essence et diesel
    * Encadrement d’un apprenti, 1 an : programme d’étude concernant l’impact des caractéristiques carburants essence sur les émissions de polluants à l’échappement (CO2, HC, CO, NOx)

  • RENAULT - Chef de Projet (30 mois)

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2005 - 2007 Moteur essence, ALLIANCE RENAULT – NISSAN
    Direction de l'Ingénierie Mécanique

    * Management transversal auprès des experts métier, bureau d’étude, secteurs performance-consommation, recyclage, matériaux interdits, après-vente, achats, qualité usine, contrôle de gestion
    * Pilotage des points de blocages techniques vis-à-vis du planning projet : Task Force
    * Interface technique entre Renault et Nissan : instance hebdomadaire en anglais avec mes homologues japonais
    * Missions Japon et Corée : pilote des revues d’avancement projet, convergence ou concensus sur les synthèses à présenter pour arbitrage au niveau de la Direction de Programme
    * Bilan QCD Qualité, Coûts, Délais pour chaque Jalon Qualité Projet
    * Capitalisation du savoir faire, bilan des outils et instances projet, dégagement d’axes de progrès

  • CONSULTANTE ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES pour RENAULT - Adjoint Chef de projet (21 mois)

    2003 - 2005 RENAULT Direction de l’Ingénierie Mécanique
    Co-développement d'un moteur essence dans le cadre de l'ALLIANCE RENAULT - NISSAN

    * Construction du Cahiers des Charges des prestations moteur avec l’équipe japonaise de Nissan
    * Animation des échanges techniques entre les projets Renault-Nissan et suivi spécifique des points durs et des résultats d’essais(déplacements au Japon)
    * Interlocuteur projet moteur avec le secteur Véhicule Renault
    * Pilotage des réunions techniques Métiers et BE en interne
    * Préparation et participation aux Jalons Qualité Projet

  • CONSULTANTE ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES pour PSA - Animatrice ISA (8 mois) - Ingénieur métier Performance et Suralimentation (10 mois)

    2002 - 2003 Animatrice ISA : Ingénierie Système Automobile, architecture moteur
    * Méthodologie technique : 10 groupes de travail
    * Rédaction d’organigrammes techniques(OTT)représentant les tâches à réaliser pour le développement d’un moteur, de la conception à la validation (cycle en "V").
    * Capitalisation du savoir faire

    Ingénieur métier Performances et Suralimentation :
    * Capitalisation du savoir faire de l’équipe métier sous forme de méthodologies et d’outils
    * Interlocuteur métier sur les réglages moteur (compromis performance - consommation)pour un projet d'innovation moteur : cameless à l'admission et turbocompresseur.

  • CONSULTANTE ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES pour SMA Société de Motorisation Aéronautique - Responsable Validation-Fiabilité moteur d'avion (6 mois)

    2001 - 2001 Développement d’un moteur diesel à pistons pour l’aviation civile :
    avions de type Cessna, TB20

    * Construction des programmes d’essais et plan de validation
    * Analyse et synthèses des incidents
    * Examen moteurs
    * Interface entre le BE et les fournisseurs
    * Interlocuteur fiabilité auprès de la DGAC
    * Pilotage des revues de fiabilité internes

  • CONSULTANTE ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES pour RENAULT SPORT puis RENAULT - Ingenieur Validation - Fiabilité (35 mois)

    1998 - 2001 Direction de l’Ingénierie Mécanique
    Développement d’un moteur à Injection Directe Essence, IDE

    * Construction des programmes d’essais et plan de validation
    * Mise en place et suivi des essais
    * Pilotage de la résolution des incidents banc ou véhicule (interface entre le BE, les fournisseurs, les experts métiers et pilotes d’essais)
    * Rédaction des synthèses d’essais (examens pièces, validation et incidents) pour chaque jalon qualité
    * Suivi d’une partie de la vie série du moteur
    * Capitalisation des incidents sur banque de données

Formations

  • Fachhochschule (Munich)

    Munich 1997 - 1997 Techniques des matériaux - Bases du droit et économie dans l'UE

    ENC Euronational Certificate for Engineers and Technologists

  • Université Caen Basse Normandie

    Caen 1997 - 1998 DESS CAAE

  • Université Poitiers

    Poitiers 1995 - 1997 Matériaux

