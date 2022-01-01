Céline AUGER

Current status: Project Management in Automotive and Batteries industry

15 years experience



ENGLISH fluent, GERMAN B1-B2 Niveau (Goethe Institute)

FRENCH mother tongue



SKILLS

 Perform transversal management between different departments

 Represent the company concerning negotiations about fuels normalisation, at European Task Force of CEN, European Committee for Standardization and customers

 Ability to communicate with people of different origin and background (experience: work with Japanese, Korean, American, German, Czech people)

 Manage the blocking points, Task Force, respect of the “QCD” (Quality, Cost, Deadlines “schedule milestones”)

 Be technical coordinator between partners and customers on engineering development projects



 Develop and organize technical validation plan to demonstrate the reliability of mechanical parts

 Support on Mechanical & electrical development

 Technology of thermal engines with pistons for automotive and aircraft applications and basis on batteries Lithium Ion

 The impact of gasoline fuels with ethanol (bio-fuels) on thermal engines and exhaust emissions (CO2, HC, CO, NOx)



ENVIRONMENT OF APPLICATION

 Research and industrial Development program

 Project Development

 Sample manufacturing in prototype shop

 Test and validation









