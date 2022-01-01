Céline AUGER

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Current status: Project Management in Automotive and Batteries industry
15 years experience
ENGLISH fluent, GERMAN B1-B2 Niveau (Goethe Institute)
FRENCH mother tongue
SKILLS
Perform transversal management between different departments
Represent the company concerning negotiations about fuels normalisation, at European Task Force of CEN, European Committee for Standardization and customers
Ability to communicate with people of different origin and background (experience: work with Japanese, Korean, American, German, Czech people)
Manage the blocking points, Task Force, respect of the “QCD” (Quality, Cost, Deadlines “schedule milestones”)
Be technical coordinator between partners and customers on engineering development projects
Develop and organize technical validation plan to demonstrate the reliability of mechanical parts
Support on Mechanical & electrical development
Technology of thermal engines with pistons for automotive and aircraft applications and basis on batteries Lithium Ion
The impact of gasoline fuels with ethanol (bio-fuels) on thermal engines and exhaust emissions (CO2, HC, CO, NOx)
ENVIRONMENT OF APPLICATION
Research and industrial Development program
Project Development
Sample manufacturing in prototype shop
Test and validation
Mes compétences :
Lobbying
Mécanique
Gestion de projet
Automobile