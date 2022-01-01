Charles D'ANDIGNÉ

-
Quadran - Groupe Direct Energie
- Head of Strategy
Béziers
2019 - maintenant
-
QUADRAN Energies Libres
- Head of M&A & Asset Management
Béziers
2015 - 2019
-
Poweo Outre-Mer Solaire
- Head of Operations & Development
2012 - 2014
- Management of the team in charge of operations and maintenance of a portfolio of solar power plants in the French Overseas territories (Réunion, Martinique, Guadeloupe and Guyana)
- Development of projects of solar plants including energy storage systems
- Organised the sale of the company to Quadran for an enterprise value of XX M€
-
Poweo Energies Renouvelables
- Project Manager
PARIS
2008 - 2012
Developed and built solar power plants in France and the French overseas territories (ground farms and roof-top plants).
-
BearingPoint
- Consultant
Paris la Défense cedex
2006 - 2008
Various missions including project management, process optimisation, strategy definition, due diligences, change management
-
University College London
- Research assistant
2005 - 2005
Research assistant in the electrical engineering department
-
BNP Paribas
- Credit risk analyst
Paris
2004 - 2004
Intern in the risk management department