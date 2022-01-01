Menu

Charles D'ANDIGNÉ

Béziers

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • Quadran - Groupe Direct Energie - Head of Strategy

    Béziers 2019 - maintenant

  • QUADRAN Energies Libres - Head of M&A & Asset Management

    Béziers 2015 - 2019

  • Poweo Outre-Mer Solaire - Head of Operations & Development

    2012 - 2014 - Management of the team in charge of operations and maintenance of a portfolio of solar power plants in the French Overseas territories (Réunion, Martinique, Guadeloupe and Guyana)
    - Development of projects of solar plants including energy storage systems
    - Organised the sale of the company to Quadran for an enterprise value of XX M€

  • Poweo Energies Renouvelables - Project Manager

    PARIS 2008 - 2012 Developed and built solar power plants in France and the French overseas territories (ground farms and roof-top plants).

  • BearingPoint - Consultant

    Paris la Défense cedex 2006 - 2008 Various missions including project management, process optimisation, strategy definition, due diligences, change management

  • University College London - Research assistant

    2005 - 2005 Research assistant in the electrical engineering department

  • BNP Paribas - Credit risk analyst

    Paris 2004 - 2004 Intern in the risk management department

