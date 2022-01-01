Menu

Charles DE LA MOTTE ROUGE

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Air Liquide Industrie BV - Business Controler

    2011 - maintenant • Support of Management and Business Control Manager in performing financial analysis
    • Support Dutch sites on improvement projects, cost analysis, P&L analysis
    • Perform Monthly Fixed Cost analysis, analyse deviations this in cooperation with the Site Managers

  • Air Liquide - Financial Analyst (Intern)

    Paris 2011 - 2011 Corporate Finance and M&A Department
    • Lead bank loan negotiations to secure financing for Air Liquide subsidiaries
    • Devise and execute financing strategies at subsidiaries level
    • Analyze credit risks (liquidity & solvency) of business prospects

  • Monte Paschi Banque - Credit Analyst (Intern)

    2009 - 2009 BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA, Paris, France
    6 months Corporate Banking
    - Financial analysis
    - Elaborated financing offers proposals

  • Natixis - Financial Analyst (Intern)

    Paris 2009 - 2010 NATIXIS: Corporate and Investment Banking, France
    6 months Structured Export Finance Analyst – Asia-Pacific Zone
    - Conducted financial and strategic analysis of clients and prospects
    - Assessed counterpart risks and proceeded to internal ratings
    - Prepared credit proposals for credit committee approval (Using Raroe and EVA simulations)
    - Elaborated financing offers proposals

Formations

  • Centre Franco Vietnamien De Gestion CFVG (Hoc Chi Minh Ville)

    Hoc Chi Minh Ville 2010 - 2011 Finance

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce

    Nantes 2007 - 2011 Finance

Réseau