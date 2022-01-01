Charles DE LA MOTTE ROUGE

-
Air Liquide Industrie BV
- Business Controler
2011 - maintenant
• Support of Management and Business Control Manager in performing financial analysis
• Support Dutch sites on improvement projects, cost analysis, P&L analysis
• Perform Monthly Fixed Cost analysis, analyse deviations this in cooperation with the Site Managers
-
Air Liquide
- Financial Analyst (Intern)
Paris
2011 - 2011
Corporate Finance and M&A Department
• Lead bank loan negotiations to secure financing for Air Liquide subsidiaries
• Devise and execute financing strategies at subsidiaries level
• Analyze credit risks (liquidity & solvency) of business prospects
-
Monte Paschi Banque
- Credit Analyst (Intern)
2009 - 2009
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA, Paris, France
6 months Corporate Banking
- Financial analysis
- Elaborated financing offers proposals
-
Natixis
- Financial Analyst (Intern)
Paris
2009 - 2010
NATIXIS: Corporate and Investment Banking, France
6 months Structured Export Finance Analyst – Asia-Pacific Zone
- Conducted financial and strategic analysis of clients and prospects
- Assessed counterpart risks and proceeded to internal ratings
- Prepared credit proposals for credit committee approval (Using Raroe and EVA simulations)
- Elaborated financing offers proposals