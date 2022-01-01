Menu

Charles DE MONTLIVAULT

COURBEVOIE

En résumé

12 years of experience in the field of downstream oil business (sales, supply chain, business development, country director)

- Trained to work in sensitive matters, and to lead cross functional projects(technology, operations and commercial) .
- Sucessfull development of international sales trough various distribution channels : direct sales, distributor, retailer.
- Practice of diferent segments : BtoC, BtoB (transport, fleet and industry)..
- Successfull experiences in strategy revision and business plan development..-
- A dynamic networker and a skilled relationship builder, remembered for influencing and facilitating, combined with diplomatic approach
- Deep Knowledge of downstream oil markets

Specialities
- International negociations
- Business Development
- Managing Distribution Chanels
- Relationship Builder
- Cross Functional Projects
- Strategy Review and business plan
- Leadership of International Team
- Trilingual (French, Spanish, English)

Mes compétences :
Commercial
Distribution
Energie
Grands comptes
Key account manager
Manager
Market Manager
Pétrole
Responsable grands comptes
Key account management
Industrie
Direction commerciale
Commerce international
Direction générale
Business development
Management
Canaux de distribution

Entreprises

  • Total - Country Director - Cuba

    COURBEVOIE 2013 - maintenant

  • TOTAL - Business Developer Americas - Panama City, Panama

    COURBEVOIE 2010 - 2013 -In charge of business development for Americas zone

    - Optimization of export supply chain ( USA, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean): reduction of sourcing points, start-up of centralized warehouse, harmonization of products range (package, labels).

    - Responsible of a project of a new blending plant (Mexico, USA): evaluation of different scenarios, elaboration of business plan.

    - Implementation of a distributor network in Central America for both retail and Industrial segments.

    - Responsibility to conduct a strategic review of our distribution activities in Mexico : market study, evaluation of Total’ positions, elaboration of business plan

  • TOTAL - Key Accounts Manager - Paris

    COURBEVOIE 2006 - 2010 Responsible of aerospace and aluminium markets segment for lubricants BU (2009 turnover: €20m)
    - Business development: in charge of 6 Key Accounts on a worldwide scale.
    - Leadership of international sales team and responsibility of sales policy
    - Implementation of brand promotion and merchandising actions:

    Main achievements in 2009:
    - Aluminium market: Volume increased by 15% and turnover by 30%
    - US business started from scratch: business plan, media plan, training of sales team.
    - Key Accounts : Volume + 10%, worldwide contract with aluminum largest player

  • TOTAL - Lubricants Sales Engineer - Orléans, France

    COURBEVOIE 2002 - 2005 Responsible of industrial lubricants sales for the french region Centre

Formations

Réseau