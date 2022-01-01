Charles DE MONTLIVAULT

12 years of experience in the field of downstream oil business (sales, supply chain, business development, country director)
- Trained to work in sensitive matters, and to lead cross functional projects(technology, operations and commercial) .
- Sucessfull development of international sales trough various distribution channels : direct sales, distributor, retailer.
- Practice of diferent segments : BtoC, BtoB (transport, fleet and industry)..
- Successfull experiences in strategy revision and business plan development..-
- A dynamic networker and a skilled relationship builder, remembered for influencing and facilitating, combined with diplomatic approach
- Deep Knowledge of downstream oil markets
Specialities
- International negociations
- Business Development
- Managing Distribution Chanels
- Relationship Builder
- Cross Functional Projects
- Strategy Review and business plan
- Leadership of International Team
- Trilingual (French, Spanish, English)
Mes compétences :
Commercial
Distribution
Energie
Grands comptes
Key account manager
Manager
Market Manager
Pétrole
Responsable grands comptes
Key account management
Industrie
Direction commerciale
Commerce international
Direction générale
Business development
Management
Canaux de distribution