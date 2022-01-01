Charles DE THÉZAN

-
Degetel
- Chef de projet Design Factory pour Orange, NExT
Boulogne-Billancourt
2012 - maintenant
-
Degetel
- Consultant pour SFR Service Client
Boulogne-Billancourt
2012 - 2012
-
Degetel
- Consultant Marketing pour France Telecom R&D - Orange LAB
Boulogne-Billancourt
2012 - 2012
-
Degetel
- Consultant pour Bouygues Télécom
Boulogne-Billancourt
2011 - 2012
PMO
-
Degetel
- Consultant pour Orange R&D
Boulogne-Billancourt
2011 - 2011
Création de l'expression de besoin d'une application mobile dans le domaine de la santé en coordination avec le marketing.
-
Sfr
- Chef de Produit
2010 - 2010
marché :
- Identité numérique
- Moyen de paiement sécurisé sur le téléphone mobile
-
Sfr
- Chef de Produit
2009 - 2010
marché : vidéo-surveillance au foyer / domotique
-
Best Bath System
- Internship - Marketing/Supply Chain
2008 - 2008
• Cost analyses and time study in the production process
• Research on market opportunities linked to asbestos
-
Boise State University
- French assistant
2007 - 2008