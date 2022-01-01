Menu

Charles-Emmanuel FRÉNOY

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Oodrive - CertEurope - Business Unit Manager

    2014 - maintenant Currently Manager of the Business Unit CertEurope within the Key Accounts Dept of the Oodrive group, I am responsible for a sales team dedicated to the turnover growth.
    I therefore provide security solutions in a cross-industry and cross-product perimeter.

    Performance indicators:
    - 2014: 160% of the target overall
    - 2013: 230% of the target overall

    CertEurope range of products:
    - PKI (Corporate & mutualized)
    - Digital signature (RGS**, RGS*, on the fly...)
    - Time Stamping solutions
    - Legal archiving

    The Oodrive Group range of products:
    - Externalized Backup solutions (european leader)
    - Sharing and collaborative work solutions
    - Secured browsers

  • Oodrive - CertEurope - Ingénieur D'Affaires

    Paris 2012 - 2014

  • Nectar de Vigne - Directeur associé

    2010 - 2012 Événementiel œnologique, cours de dégustation, conseil en œnologie

  • Ose consulting - Consultant

    2008 - 2008

  • Promothes - Responsable commercial

    2008 - 2009

Formations

Réseau