Charles-Emmanuel FRÉNOY

-
Oodrive - CertEurope
- Business Unit Manager
2014 - maintenant
Currently Manager of the Business Unit CertEurope within the Key Accounts Dept of the Oodrive group, I am responsible for a sales team dedicated to the turnover growth.
I therefore provide security solutions in a cross-industry and cross-product perimeter.
Performance indicators:
- 2014: 160% of the target overall
- 2013: 230% of the target overall
CertEurope range of products:
- PKI (Corporate & mutualized)
- Digital signature (RGS**, RGS*, on the fly...)
- Time Stamping solutions
- Legal archiving
The Oodrive Group range of products:
- Externalized Backup solutions (european leader)
- Sharing and collaborative work solutions
- Secured browsers
-
Oodrive - CertEurope
- Ingénieur D'Affaires
Paris
2012 - 2014
-
Nectar de Vigne
- Directeur associé
2010 - 2012
Événementiel œnologique, cours de dégustation, conseil en œnologie
-
Ose consulting
- Consultant
2008 - 2008
-
Promothes
- Responsable commercial
2008 - 2009