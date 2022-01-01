Menu

Charles GAUDRON

Nanterre

Entreprises

  • NEC - IT Technology, Pricing and Strategic Project Senior Manager - EMEA

    Nanterre 2009 - maintenant With my team (Internal resources & external consultant / partner) I'm in charge of NEC IT Product & Solution in EMEA of:

    Technical team:
    Presales expertise
    Technical training expertise
    Consulting expertise

    Professional Services & Project team:
    Service professional delivery
    Training center management
    Strategic project management

    Pricing team:
    Pricing structure consistency & profitability
    Special price management

  • NEC Computers SAS - Service Marketing Senior Manager

    2007 - 2009 I'm in charge of the Marketing of the whole Services offer for all products ranges (Client, Servers, Stockage, Workstations and Solutions).

    Main mission is to define, introduce and promote a complete Services Offer:
    - Warranty, Maintenance and Support,
    - Factory Integration Services,
    - Professional Services.

  • NEC Computers SAS - Ultracare & Partners Manager

    2004 - 2007 Service Partner management
    Ultracare Business & Service design management

    Zone EMEA & Latina America

  • NEC Computers International - IT Project Manager

    2000 - 2004

Formations

