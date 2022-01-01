Charles GAUDRON

-
NEC
- IT Technology, Pricing and Strategic Project Senior Manager - EMEA
Nanterre
2009 - maintenant
With my team (Internal resources & external consultant / partner) I'm in charge of NEC IT Product & Solution in EMEA of:
Technical team:
Presales expertise
Technical training expertise
Consulting expertise
Professional Services & Project team:
Service professional delivery
Training center management
Strategic project management
Pricing team:
Pricing structure consistency & profitability
Special price management
NEC Computers SAS
- Service Marketing Senior Manager
2007 - 2009
I'm in charge of the Marketing of the whole Services offer for all products ranges (Client, Servers, Stockage, Workstations and Solutions).
Main mission is to define, introduce and promote a complete Services Offer:
- Warranty, Maintenance and Support,
- Factory Integration Services,
- Professional Services.
NEC Computers SAS
- Ultracare & Partners Manager
2004 - 2007
Service Partner management
Ultracare Business & Service design management
Zone EMEA & Latina America
NEC Computers International
- IT Project Manager
2000 - 2004