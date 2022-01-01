Charles GUYON

Menu

En résumé

- 6 years of experience in automotive industry
- Expertise in powertrain adaptation systems especially dedicated to Hybrid systems
- Operational management of product development teams
- Curious, motivated, strong analytical skills, synthesis capability
- Interest for working in an international context

Mes compétences :
international
mécanique
Gestion de projet
automobile
conception
thermodynamique
motorisation

Entreprises

  • PSA Peugeot Citroen - Project leader in Powertrain Adaptation for PSA Hybrid and plug in Hybrid vehicles

    Rueil Malmaison 2010 - maintenant Project leader in the product/process conception of the powertrain adaptation systems for the PSA HYbrid4 next generation vehicles.

     Operational management of product development teams (up to 15 engineers)
     Project setup and management: technical content, planning, budget, team organization, risk tracking, costs and mass targets
     Technical reporting

  • PSA Peugeot Citroën - Powertrain adaptation leader for micro hybrid eHDI Diesel engines

    Rueil Malmaison 2009 - 2010  Project coordination for the product/process development and industrialization of the multiplatform adaptation systems, specific to the PSA micro hybrid powertrain (eHDI)

     Achievement: Patent of an architecture of a bi-mode right engine mount to treat the engine shake phenomenon during start. Advanced phase carried out in collaboration with Trelleborg

  • Valéo VEMS - IFP School's Apprenticeship in Engineering

    2007 - 2009 Development of EGR modules and air throttles for diesel and gasoline engines

     Set up of electro-mechanical models of EGR valves and double air throttles on MATLAB Simulink
     Optimization of their closed loop regulation parameters. Physical validations carried out on DSPACE benches
     Project experience: Organization of the Design Validation Phase during a RFQ for VW.

  • BMW Group (Munich) - Ecole des Ponts Paris Tech' One Year Internship

    2006 - 2007 Comparative study and correlation of four Finite Elements Codes (Abaqus, PAM2G, AutoForm, LS Dyna) for the prediction of stampings forces involved in the car bodies' realization .

     Setup of a reference protocole (numerical simulation and physical validation)
     Development and optimization of validation tools, redaction of tutorials for each code
     Connected studies: high performance steel material modelling, thick shells modelling for stamping applications

Formations

  • IFP School (Rueil Malmaison)

    Rueil Malmaison 2007 - 2009 Master's Degree

    Lessons taken:
    - Technology of internal combustion engines
    - Combustion and thermodynamics
    - Fuels and air loop
    - Aftertreatment and environmental issues
    - Lubrication and thermomechanics
    - Gearboxes and hybrid powertraines
    - Engine test benches
    - Mechatronics and engine control
    - Powertrain adaptation and integration
    - Others (project management, french law, economics,...)

  • Ecole Nationale Des Ponts Et Chaussées Ecole des Ponts ParisTech

    Champs Sur Marne 2004 - 2008 Master's Degree

    Lessons taken:
    - Mechanics and materials
    - Structure mechanics
    - Thermodynamics
    - Fluid dynamics and aerodynamics
    - Acoustics
    - Others: Project management, french law, finances
    - Foreign languages: German, English, Spanish

