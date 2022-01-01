Charles GUYON

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Courbevoie dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
- 6 years of experience in automotive industry
- Expertise in powertrain adaptation systems especially dedicated to Hybrid systems
- Operational management of product development teams
- Curious, motivated, strong analytical skills, synthesis capability
- Interest for working in an international context
Mes compétences :
international
mécanique
Gestion de projet
automobile
conception
thermodynamique
motorisation