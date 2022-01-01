Charles-Henri PREVOST

A business angel, a first-class deal-maker and expert in new technologies (mobile, web, social among others).



Chief Operating Officer of blisce/, an holding company founded by Alexandre Mars in 2013, with three main areas of activity: advisors, investors, and foundation.







Mes compétences :

Android

Internet

Internet mobile

iPhone

Marketing

Marketing mobile

Microsoft Sms

MMS

Mobile

Mobile Applications

Site internet

WAP