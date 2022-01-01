Charles-Henri PREVOST

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
A business angel, a first-class deal-maker and expert in new technologies (mobile, web, social among others).
Chief Operating Officer of blisce/, an holding company founded by Alexandre Mars in 2013, with three main areas of activity: advisors, investors, and foundation.
Mes compétences :
Android
Internet
Internet mobile
iPhone
Marketing
Marketing mobile
Microsoft Sms
MMS
Mobile
Mobile Applications
Site internet
WAP