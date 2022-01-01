Menu

Charles-Henri PREVOST

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

A business angel, a first-class deal-maker and expert in new technologies (mobile, web, social among others).

Chief Operating Officer of blisce/, an holding company founded by Alexandre Mars in 2013, with three main areas of activity: advisors, investors, and foundation.



Mes compétences :
Android
Internet
Internet mobile
iPhone
Marketing
Marketing mobile
Microsoft Sms
MMS
Mobile
Mobile Applications
Site internet
WAP

Entreprises

  • Epic Foundation - Secretaire Général / Trésorier

    2014 - maintenant

  • Blisce - Advisor

    2013 - maintenant blisce/ operates as an holding company comprising different structures. Its operations are in the US and in Europe with three main areas of activity:
    blisce/advisors: enabling second market deals.
    blisce/investors (family office): investing in tech startups (direct/funds), tangible assets and real estate.
    blisce/foundation: working to improve child wellbeing.

  • Keecker - Inverstor and Board Member

    PARIS 10 2013 - maintenant Keecker will soon launch a revolutionary home entertainment device – it will change your home, your vision of technology.

  • Placemeter - Investor

    2013 - maintenant Placemeter is a platform that sense and unlocks massive amounts of data about real-time activity in physical places.

  • Phonevalley - COO

    2010 - 2013 #1 mobile marketing agency, sold to Publicis Groupe in 2007. Publicis is the #3 communication group in the world.

  • SMTM Invest - President Directeur Général

    2006 - maintenant

Formations

Réseau