Menu

Charles HOLLENSTEIN

LAUSANNE

En résumé

With over 10 years’ experience in sales and project management in telecommunication and Information technologies.
Results-driven Account / Project Management professional with proven success in translating vision into meaningful action.
Results-oriented sales professional with expertise in new business and territory development, expanding market share and
providing total quality customer service.
Able to develop and maintain productive relationships with clients, resulting in repeat business and referrals.
I want to act in a dynamic and multicultural company in order to promote services, information and telecommunication
technology consulting in order to help the company to grow in market share.

Mes compétences :
ECommerce
Project Management (PMI)
Forecasting
Territory development
Team management and coordination
Sales management
Hardware and software asset management
Account management
Training of users and employees
Supply Chain
Retail Stores
Request for Proposal
Project coordination
PowerEdge Hardware
Managing and planning of drivers and delivery
Logistics
Hunting

Entreprises

  • Stromasys - Sales Director Africa

    2015 - maintenant

  • GMG Supply SA - Business Development Manager

    2013 - 2013 Sales of “Asset Management” and “Licensing Services and Reconciliation”.
    Definition and implementation of internal methods for monitoring assets for
    the customers.
    Reconciliation and Negotiation: Comparison of inventories.
    Negotiating with publishers and manufacturers.
    Analysis and verification of sales and inventory reports. (Soft- and hardware).
    Technical environment: Spider Software, Miss Marple, Microsoft System
    Centre Suite 2012

  • Insight Technology Solutions - Global Account Manager

    Wattignies 2011 - 2012 Global Account Manager, trilingual
    International orders tracking. Negotiating purchase prices with editors and
    distributors. Internal invoice controlling.
    Local dispatching and billing in the customer's local currency. E-commerce
    project for internal use (International Organization). (Tier 2 and 3 software)
    Enterprise Account manager
    Presentation of the various editor's and manufacturer's roadmaps.
    Single point of contact between editors and end users.
    Implementation of an e-commerce portal for tier 3 and 4 Software for
    international customers.
    In charge of the acquisition of Sub LAR contracts.

  • Lenovo - Key Account Manager

    Courbevoie 2008 - 2011 Acquisition and account management.
    Acquiring new customers, especially in the public sector, education and
    NGO.
    Organization of the supply chain for high-volume customers.
    Buffer stock between distribution and end customer.
    Response tracking with public tenders.
    Help customers to define the specifications needed to influence the request
    for proposal.
    In charge of the Student retail shop project. (Poseidon) E- Commerce
    shop.for internal emergency use (NGO).
    Event and road show organization new Products and Services. (French part
    of Switzerland).

  • Dell - Key Account Manager

    MONTPELLIER 2005 - 2008 Senior Account Manager Business Sales Relational
    Account Management Small and Medium Business. Cross-sell and Up-sell.
    Development of different LOBs within the accounts
    Track orders, deliveries and invoicing.
    Strong skills on server and server cluster selling.
    Coordination between customer and Technical Account Manager.
    Presentation of new products.
    Technical environment: Dell EMC, Power Edge, Cisco, VM ware, Microsoft
    Licensing, Oracle Licensing.
    Key Account Manager Public
    Management of Large Public Accounts. PAIR (Partnership Purchase
    Romandie).
    In charge of education in French speaking accounts.
    Organizing the logistics for the end customers.
    Coordination between customer and Technical Account Manager.
    Presentation of new products and Roadmap.
    12 Million € Revenue per year

  • T-Systems International - Supervisor Helpdesk / Trainer

    ST DENIS 2004 - 2005 Supervisor Helpdesk
    Controlling incident manager.
    Escalation to local operators.
    Monitoring procedures and support of VIP customers (financial and
    government).
    In charge of the customer satisfaction and Quality management
    Acquire new customers.
    Technical environment: Remedy Ticketing system.
    Trainer
    Training and support for the new hotline agents

  • SABAG - Local Head of IT / Deputy head of Transport logistic

    2000 - 2004 Local Head of IT department
    Control of the IT budget. IT Purchasing Manager core infrastructure and
    Telecom.
    Project Coordinator and team management and coordination of rollouts in
    French-speaking Switzerland. (SABAG group).
    Project Coordinator for Requirements new release ERP Matériaux Sabag.
    Coordination of user requests to the central IT Rothenburg. Support Level 1
    & 2 on site.
    Training of users and employees to work with ERP and other applications.
    In charge of reports available from different sectors of the company. (Crystal
    Reports)
    Technical environment: Windows NT, Windows 2000 Server, Exchange
    Server 2000, SQL Server
    Deputy Head of transport logistic bilingual
    Fleet and transports management for the company. 30 vehicles / 15 drivers.
    Managing and planning of drivers and delivery of goods.
    Coordination of A16 concrete Transjuranne site. Planning of logistic within
    the different phases of the project.
    Preparation and introduction of the HVF tax within the fleet.

Formations

  • Romandie Formation (Paudex)

    Paudex 2014 - 2014 Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM)

  • Certification Microsoft

    Paris 2010 - 2010 Microsoft Certification

    Volume Licensing Large and Medium, MCPS 2.0 -
    AOS:. Volume Licensing Competency MCPS 2.0 - AOS: Competency-
    Microsoft Licensing Solutions for Large Organizations Volume Licensing
    Specialist, Small and Medium Organizations Volume Licensing Specialist,
    Large Organizations MCPS MCNPS MCTS

  • Swisschool (Winterthur)

    Winterthur 1990 - 1994 Diploma, SIZ, Diploma commercial employee ZH

Réseau