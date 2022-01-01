Charles HOLLENSTEIN

With over 10 years’ experience in sales and project management in telecommunication and Information technologies.

Results-driven Account / Project Management professional with proven success in translating vision into meaningful action.

Results-oriented sales professional with expertise in new business and territory development, expanding market share and

providing total quality customer service.

Able to develop and maintain productive relationships with clients, resulting in repeat business and referrals.

I want to act in a dynamic and multicultural company in order to promote services, information and telecommunication

technology consulting in order to help the company to grow in market share.



Mes compétences :

ECommerce

Project Management (PMI)

Forecasting

Territory development

Team management and coordination

Sales management

Hardware and software asset management

Account management

Training of users and employees

Supply Chain

Retail Stores

Request for Proposal

Project coordination

PowerEdge Hardware

Managing and planning of drivers and delivery

Logistics

Hunting