Charles HOLLENSTEIN

With over 10 years’ experience in sales and project management in telecommunication and Information technologies.
Results-driven Account / Project Management professional with proven success in translating vision into meaningful action.
Results-oriented sales professional with expertise in new business and territory development, expanding market share and
providing total quality customer service.
Able to develop and maintain productive relationships with clients, resulting in repeat business and referrals.
I want to act in a dynamic and multicultural company in order to promote services, information and telecommunication
technology consulting in order to help the company to grow in market share.
Mes compétences :
ECommerce
Project Management (PMI)
Forecasting
Territory development
Team management and coordination
Sales management
Hardware and software asset management
Account management
Training of users and employees
Supply Chain
Retail Stores
Request for Proposal
Project coordination
PowerEdge Hardware
Managing and planning of drivers and delivery
Logistics
Hunting