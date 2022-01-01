Charles-Hubert DE MONTBEL

-
GSEB Nordics
- General Manager Groupe SEB Nordics (Tefal - OBH Nordica Group AB)
Direction générale | Stockholm (SUEDE)
2019 - maintenant
Responsible for Groupe SEB entity in the Nordics region (Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway)
-
Groupe SEB
- Managing Director - Lagostina Spa at Groupe SEB
Direction générale | Milano (Italie)
2016 - 2019
www.lagostina.it
www.lagostinaworld.com
Milan area (Italia)
-
Groupe SEB
- Director, strategic category management
Annecy (France)
2013 - 2016
Business development en CKW sur l'ensemble des marchés (global).
-
SCA Hygiene Products
- Directeur Customer Marketing Europe.
2012 - 2013
Based in Munich.
-
Georgia pacific SNC
- EMEA Customer Marketing Director
2010 - 2012
Leading customer marketing capability for Europe.
Based in Brussels - European headquarter.
-
UNILEVER EUROPE
- European Customer Marketing Manager
Rueil-Malmaison
2008 - 2010
-
UNILEVER FRANCE
- National Account Manager
Rueil-Malmaison
2006 - 2008
Key account management role
-
UNILEVER FRANCE
- Senior Category Manager RHF
Rueil-Malmaison
2004 - 2006
Head of category management for OOH business.
-
UNILEVER FRANCE
- Senior Brand Manager (Magnum & Solero)
Rueil-Malmaison
2002 - 2004
-
Unilever
- Product Manager (Cornetto & Kids portfolio)
Rueil-Malmaison
2001 - 2002
-
UNILEVER FRANCE
- Chef de Secteur GMS
Rueil-Malmaison
2000 - 2001
Région Parisienne - Glaces et surgelés
-
HENKEL TUNISIA, Tunis
- Chef de produits
1999 - 1999
Stage (9 mois)
-
PROCTER & GAMBLE France
- Assistant trade marketing (5 mois) + Chef de Secteur Paris (4 mois) - stage
Asnières-sur-Seine
1998 - 1998