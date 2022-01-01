Menu

Charles-Hubert DE MONTBEL

  • GSEB Nordics
  • General Manager Groupe SEB Nordics (Tefal - OBH Nordica Group AB)

Stockholm (SUEDE)

Entreprises

  • GSEB Nordics - General Manager Groupe SEB Nordics (Tefal - OBH Nordica Group AB)

    Direction générale | Stockholm (SUEDE) 2019 - maintenant Responsible for Groupe SEB entity in the Nordics region (Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway)

  • Groupe SEB - Managing Director - Lagostina Spa at Groupe SEB

    Direction générale | Milano (Italie) 2016 - 2019 www.lagostina.it
    www.lagostinaworld.com

    Milan area (Italia)

  • Groupe SEB - Director, strategic category management

    Annecy (France) 2013 - 2016 Business development en CKW sur l'ensemble des marchés (global).

  • SCA Hygiene Products - Directeur Customer Marketing Europe.

    2012 - 2013 Based in Munich.

  • Georgia pacific SNC - EMEA Customer Marketing Director

    2010 - 2012 Leading customer marketing capability for Europe.
    Based in Brussels - European headquarter.

  • UNILEVER EUROPE - European Customer Marketing Manager

    Rueil-Malmaison 2008 - 2010

  • UNILEVER FRANCE - National Account Manager

    Rueil-Malmaison 2006 - 2008 Key account management role

  • UNILEVER FRANCE - Senior Category Manager RHF

    Rueil-Malmaison 2004 - 2006 Head of category management for OOH business.

  • UNILEVER FRANCE -  Senior Brand Manager (Magnum & Solero)

    Rueil-Malmaison 2002 - 2004

  • Unilever - Product Manager (Cornetto & Kids portfolio)

    Rueil-Malmaison 2001 - 2002

  • UNILEVER FRANCE - Chef de Secteur GMS

    Rueil-Malmaison 2000 - 2001 Région Parisienne - Glaces et surgelés

  • HENKEL TUNISIA, Tunis - Chef de produits

    1999 - 1999 Stage (9 mois)

  • PROCTER & GAMBLE France - Assistant trade marketing (5 mois) + Chef de Secteur Paris (4 mois) - stage

    Asnières-sur-Seine 1998 - 1998

