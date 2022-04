Charles KEPINSKI

9 years in the Solar Photovoltaic Industry:



• International Business Development (Europe, Africa, Pacific Islands & Caribbean)

• Technical, Administrative & Financial Feasibility Study of Ground-Mounted, Rooftop and Off-Grid Projects

• Strategic Sourcing for full or any part of the Balance Of System

• Project and Stock Financing (Debt, Equity, Supplier Credit Financing Facility)

• Bid & Tender Management

• Engineering Department Management

• Technical Product Validation



Mes compétences :

Solaire

Photovoltaïque

Energie