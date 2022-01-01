Menu

Charles LEHMANN

Bois-Colombes

En résumé

Architect in the Solution Design team to develop proposals for Managed Services solutions. These solutions are based on PaaS, IaaS and SaaS solutions, either private or public cloud.

Formerly as an architect and administrator on IBM z/OS mainframes and directory (LDAP) technologies. Lead important projects on migration and compliance. Focus on how open technologies can integrate into existing platforms.

Specialties: Basically, I have been working often on security-related projects whether it was about mainframe security (RACF, z/OS Security Server), or directory technologies (LDAP).
I am the developer of the dbu2msxl and dbu2msac tools provided on IBM's website. Formerly, I was also deeply involved in AFP (Advance Function Printing, now called InfoPrint) projects.
I have also been formerly involved in Document Management systems (IBM ImagePlus or RSD EOS and Folders).

Mes compétences :
Architecture SI
Sécurité informatique
Mainframe IBM
Offres commerciales
Gestion de projet
Infogérance

Entreprises

  • IBM Suisse SA - Technical Solution Manager

    Bois-Colombes 2002 - maintenant Conception d'offres dans le domaine des services en régie incluant:
    - Salle machine
    - Matériel
    - Virtualisation
    - Système d'exploitation
    - Middleware
    - Services d'installation et de transition
    - Services d'opérations

  • ERTI Sàrl - Ingénieur Technico-Commercial

    1998 - 2002

  • Unicible - Ingénieur d'Automatisation

    Amsterdam 1996 - 1998

  • Centrale de Compensation - Ingénieur Système OS/390, CICS et VTAM

    1993 - 1996

  • IBM Suisse SA - Ingénieur Technico-Commercial

    Bois-Colombes 1987 - 1993

Formations

  • Office Fédérale De La Formation Professionnelle Et De La Technologie (Bern)

    Bern 2012 - 2012 Accompagnateur de randonnée avec Brevet Fédéral

    Examen allégé pour les titulaires existants de diplômes d'accompagnateur

  • DDJS Haute Savoie

    Annecy 1993 - 1996 Brevet d'Etat d'Accompagnateur en Montagne

    Brevet d'état d'accompagnateur sous l'ancien régime, avec la qualification complémentaire pour la moyenne montagne enneigée

  • Université De Genève (Genève)

    Genève 1982 - 1988 Master en mathématiques

    Spécialisation: Informatique et théorie algébrique des codes

  • Ecole Des Ingenieurs E.T.S.S.-E.I.G. (Genève)

    Genève 1978 - 1982 Conception d'une servo-valve

Réseau