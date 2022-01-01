Charles LEHMANN

Architect in the Solution Design team to develop proposals for Managed Services solutions. These solutions are based on PaaS, IaaS and SaaS solutions, either private or public cloud.



Formerly as an architect and administrator on IBM z/OS mainframes and directory (LDAP) technologies. Lead important projects on migration and compliance. Focus on how open technologies can integrate into existing platforms.



Specialties: Basically, I have been working often on security-related projects whether it was about mainframe security (RACF, z/OS Security Server), or directory technologies (LDAP).

I am the developer of the dbu2msxl and dbu2msac tools provided on IBM's website. Formerly, I was also deeply involved in AFP (Advance Function Printing, now called InfoPrint) projects.

I have also been formerly involved in Document Management systems (IBM ImagePlus or RSD EOS and Folders).



Mes compétences :

Architecture SI

Sécurité informatique

Mainframe IBM

Offres commerciales

Gestion de projet

Infogérance