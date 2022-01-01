Charles LUTHI

Menu

Charles Lüthi is the Director and Secretary General of the “Automobile Club de France”, an upscale and luxury Gentlemen's Club in Paris. He has previously held the position of Deputy CEO of Interpacific Resorts - owner of Pacific Islands Club and Resort in Micronesia (western Pacific Ocean), the Sports Super Center (an Olympic training centre) and Couran Cove Island Resort on the Gold Coast in Australia.

Charles also worked for 14 years in the sporting goods industry for Bell Sports and CCM-The Hockey Company as the Managing Director and VP International based in Europe. He was associated with the NHL (National Hockey League) in the sales of their licensed products as well as in the organization of youth sports events in Europe.
He started his career in mergers and acquisitions in the hotel, retail and sporting goods sector and was later in charge of the distribution of luxury goods in the duty free sector in the South Pacific and in Europe.

Alongside his career, Charles' philanthropic activities are devoted to higher education, disadvantaged youth or population health. He has had a great opportunity to contribute personally and through the companies he has been working with to bringing about lasting changes in the lives of disadvantaged people.

Charles received an MBA from Cornell/ ESSEC (IMHI), a joint MBA program between the Cornell School of Hotel Administration (USA) and ESSEC Business School (France). He currently serves as President of the Alumni Association of the ESSEC MBA in hospitality management (AAIMHI) and is a member of CHS, Cornell Hotel Society.

Specialties: hotel, restaurant, health & fitness club, club management, sporting goods distribution, luxury goods distribution, duty free retailing, international business development, sales & marketing, strategic planning ,negotiations, higher education


Mes compétences :
Gestion
Ressources humaines
Communication
Marketing
Restauration
Gestion de projet
Management
budgets

Entreprises

  • Les Naïades Hotellerie de plein air - Directeur Général

    2010 - maintenant des `` Naiades'' à Grimaud, France, un parc d'hôtellerie de plein air 4* de 27 hectares comportant 350 mobile homes, filiale à 100% de l'Automobile Club de France. CA de 4,5M EUR (de 10 à 50 employées selon la saison)
    * Supervise un directeur de site.
    * Gestion des actifs immobiliers et mobiliers ;
    * Gestion financière ;
    * Identification des stratégies de développement du parc
    * Mise en place d'un système de « revenue management » et de stratégie du « yield »
    * Mise en place d'une stratégie et de procédures d'e-commerce
    * Gestion et supervision des travaux de rénovation et amélioration des infrastructures ;

  • Automobile Club de France - Directeur & Secrétaire Général

    2010 - maintenant Créé en 1895, l'Automobile Club de France (A.C.F.) avec 2 200 membres est à la fois un cercle privé aux activités de loisirs, sportives et de restauration multiples et une institution pionnière vouée à l'encouragement de l'évolution et du développement de l'automobile . CA de 12M EUR avec 135 employés.

    * Planification stratégique
    Etablir le business plan annuel et à long terme en accord avec le comité exécutif.
    * Gestion des ressources humaines
    Superviser le recrutement et la formation du personnel des divers départements tels que la restauration, les fitness club et spa, le service concierge, l'évènementiel et banquets, le service nettoyage, technique et maintenance.
    * Relations avec les membres (clients)
    Etablir une relation privilégié avec les membres, leurs invités et nouveaux membres potentiels afin d'offrir le meilleur en terme d'accueil et de services. Comprendre, anticiper et répondre aux besoins des clients.
    * Finances
    Etablir les budgets, le « cost control » et trouver les moyens d'augmenter la rentabilité. Mise en place réussie de l'Uniform System of Accounts for the Hospitality Industry (système comptable pour l'hôtellerie et restauration) . Gérer le cash- flow et la trésorerie afin d'atteindre les objectifs financiers.
    Gestion des emprunts bancaires.
    * Restauration
    Manager 4 restaurants et un département banqueting et évènementiel pour un total de 90,000 couverts par an.

    * Fitness Club, Spa et piscine:
    Mener la rénovation et l'amélioration des infrastructures et des services afin d'optimiser la satisfaction client. Créer et implémenter les nouvelles procédures d'accès et de fonctionnement.

    * Loisirs :
    Gestion et animation du cinéma 200 places, du théâtre, des concerts, des dîners débats et conférences.

    * Travaux d'équipement
    Mener et superviser les travaux de rénovation et d'entretien d'un bâtiment historique.

    * Gestion du bâtiment et des espaces verts
    Maintenir l'apparence du bâtiment et des espaces. Superviser la reconstruction et le remodelage des espaces et coordonner les sous-traitants gérant les projets spéciaux.

  • Association des anciens IMHI-ESSEC MBA - President

    2006 - 2006 de l'association des anciens élèves du MBA in Hospitality Program of ESSEC Business School.
    * Ai contribué fortement au développement de la reconnaissance internationale du programme.
    * Développement des outils de réseaux sociaux pour les membres de l'association et les étudiants.
    * Organisateur des conférences dans le domaine de l'hôtellerie internationale. ;

  • ESSEC Business School - President Alumni Association MBA Hospitality Management

    CERGY 2005 - 2010

  • Interpacific Resorts Group - Directeur & Vice-Président

    2002 - 2006 Filiale de General Atlantic Group Ltd
    Directeur, Vice-Président Développement Groupe
    InterPacific Resorts (Australia) Pty Ltd gère des Hôtels Resort de Luxe avec restaurants, club de sports et SPAs à travers la région Asie-Pacifique ainsi que des centres sportifs en Australie. Le CA annuel dépasse les 250 millions de Dollar et les investissements sont évalués à 450 millions de Dollars.

    * Définir la stratégie et les axes du développement hôtelier avec le propriétaire du groupe.
    * Implémentation de la stratégie à travers les directeurs généraux et de départements des hôtels.
    * Responsabilité financière et juridique. ;
    * Mener à bien les transactions de ventes et d'achat de propriétés du groupe.
    * Direction et supervision d'activités philanthropiques au sein du groupe : « Hear and Say » (enfants sourds à la naissance) et Fred Hollows Foundation (personnes atteintes de cataracte dans les pays du tiers monde).

    * Augmentation du CA par la création d'une division congrès et événementiel.
    * Développement d'un programme de fidélisation pour Resort Hotels.
    * Accroissement de 6% du nombre des adhérents du Centre Sportif Olympique

  • Interpacific Resorts - Deputy CEO

    2002 - 2005

  • The Hockey Company Inc. - Directeur Général Europe & Vice-Président

    1994 - 2001 CCM Sport Maska filiale de The Hockey Company Inc.
    Directeur Général Europe, Vice-Président ``Commercial & Marketing International''
    Fabricant et distributeur leader sur le marché des patins de hockey sur glace, de rollers, d'équipements et de textiles
    Groupe : Chiffre d'affaire mondial USD 200 millions. Effectif de 1700 personnes
    Division européenne : Chiffre d'affaire USD 20 millions. Effectif : 25 personnes

    * Création de la filiale européenne. ;
    * Pilotage opérationnel et stratégique de l'entreprise. ;
    * Gestion des aspects juridiques liés à la propriété intellectuelle et aux contrats de distribution.

    * Le CA export passe de 3.5 à 20 millions de dollars en 7 années
    * Le bénéfice avant impôt de la filiale atteint et se stabilisé à 29%
    * Les parts de marché passent de 22% à 34.9% en 5 années ;

  • The Hockey Company Reebok - VP Sales & Marketing International

    1994 - 2002

  • Bell Sports - VP Sales and Marketing International

    1987 - 1994

  • Parfums Dynasty - Directeur Général

    1986 - 1987 Parfums Dynasty : Chiffre d'affaire USD 16 millions. Effectif : 10 personnes.

    * Gestion, réorganisation et préparation de la vente de l'entreprise pendant une année.
    * Négociation de la vente en coordination avec les actionnaires.

    * Maintien de la rentabilité de l'entreprise
    * Vente de l'entreprise réussie

  • General Atlantic - Chargé de projet

    1983 - 1987 * Etude de faisabilité, analyse et évaluation des sociétés dans le domaine de : l'hôtellerie & restauration, l'industrie du luxe, les spiritueux, la chaussure et les articles de sport.
    * Gestion du Musée du Vin ex Caves de la Tour Eiffel Paris Passy 16ème.

    * 1 acquisition dans le domaine des articles de sport suivie de son OPA
    * Gestion et vente aux Echansons de France du Musée du Vin, Paris 16ème.

  • Cognac Camus International - Directeur des ventes

    1983 - 1986 aux magasins Duty Free du Pacifique Sud. Chiffre d'affaires Pacifique Sud : US$ 12 millions. Effectif : 8 personnes.

    * Elaboration et mise en oeuvre des stratégies commerciales et marketing. ;
    * Développement de produits nouveaux.

    * Le CA progresse de 50% à 12 millions de dollars en 2 années

  • General Atlantic Group Ltd - Regional Director

    1983 - 1994

  • Groupe General Atlantic Ltd - Directeur Regional

    1983 - 1987 Société privée d'investissements. Portefeuille de USD 1 milliard.

Formations

  • Essec

    Cergy Pontoise 2006 - 2010 MBA en Management

    Directeur des Relations Etudiants / Entreprises et du Recrutement.
    Président de l'association des diplômées du MBA en Management Hôtelier ESSEC, 1250 membres

  • Cornell University (Ithaca, Ny)

    Ithaca, Ny 1981 - 1983 Hospitality Management

  • MBA ESSEC (IMHI)

    Paris 1981 - 1983 Master of Business Administration

    Mangement Hôtelier Cornell-ESSEC www.essec-hospitality.com
    Un programme commun entre Cornell Hotel School (USA) et ESSEC Business School (France)

  • Cornell University - School Of Hotel Administration (Ithaca)

    Ithaca 1981 - 1983 Master of Business Administration

    Mangement Hôtelier Cornell-ESSEC www.essec-hospitality.com
    Un programme commun entre Cornell Hotel School (USA) et ESSEC Business School (France)

  • ESSEC Business School

    Paris 1981 - 1983 MBA Hospitality Management

    Hospitality Management

  • Faculté Des Lettres - Lettres Modernes (Paris)

    Paris 1979 - 1980 Licence d'allemand

  • Lycée Massena

    Nice 1977 - 1979 Khâgne

    Lettre sup
    1èere sup

