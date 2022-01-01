Charles LUTHI

Charles Lüthi is the Director and Secretary General of the “Automobile Club de France”, an upscale and luxury Gentlemen's Club in Paris. He has previously held the position of Deputy CEO of Interpacific Resorts - owner of Pacific Islands Club and Resort in Micronesia (western Pacific Ocean), the Sports Super Center (an Olympic training centre) and Couran Cove Island Resort on the Gold Coast in Australia.



Charles also worked for 14 years in the sporting goods industry for Bell Sports and CCM-The Hockey Company as the Managing Director and VP International based in Europe. He was associated with the NHL (National Hockey League) in the sales of their licensed products as well as in the organization of youth sports events in Europe.

He started his career in mergers and acquisitions in the hotel, retail and sporting goods sector and was later in charge of the distribution of luxury goods in the duty free sector in the South Pacific and in Europe.



Alongside his career, Charles' philanthropic activities are devoted to higher education, disadvantaged youth or population health. He has had a great opportunity to contribute personally and through the companies he has been working with to bringing about lasting changes in the lives of disadvantaged people.



Charles received an MBA from Cornell/ ESSEC (IMHI), a joint MBA program between the Cornell School of Hotel Administration (USA) and ESSEC Business School (France). He currently serves as President of the Alumni Association of the ESSEC MBA in hospitality management (AAIMHI) and is a member of CHS, Cornell Hotel Society.



Specialties: hotel, restaurant, health & fitness club, club management, sporting goods distribution, luxury goods distribution, duty free retailing, international business development, sales & marketing, strategic planning ,negotiations, higher education





