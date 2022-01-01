Charles-Marie CHÈVRE

Mes compétences :
Automotive
Automotive Industry
Body in White
Management
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Project Management
Microsoft Technologies
Entreprises
ALTEN SA
Boulogne-Billancourtmaintenant
ALTEN SA
- Project manager
Boulogne-Billancourt2011 - maintenantHydro-mechanical engineer in EDF (Centre d'Ingénierie Hydraulique) : EDF hydropower facilities (Center and South-West areas) renovation and improvement projects.
- steel structure valves renovation
- dependability and environmental performance enhancing projects,
- hydropower plants : gantry and overhead cranes renovation.
ALTEN SA
- PMO
Boulogne-Billancourt2009 - 2011I.T. and organisational projects PMO in AXA France Services (Nanterre, 92)
- project planning,
- charge estimation,
- business case analysis,
- reporting and project communication.
ALTEN SA
- Consultant
Boulogne-Billancourt2008 - 2009Project Manager in ABB Body in White Automotive systems.
FIAT-TOFAS (TURKEY) new DOBLO Car Line installation.
FAURECIA
- Manufacturing engineer
2004 - 2008
AIMM
- Manufacturing engineer
2003 - 2004
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Arts Et Métiers (Paris)