Charles-Marie CHÈVRE

Boulogne-Billancourt

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Automotive
Automotive Industry
Body in White
Management
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Project Management
Microsoft Technologies

Entreprises

  • ALTEN SA

    Boulogne-Billancourt maintenant

  • ALTEN SA - Project manager

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2011 - maintenant Hydro-mechanical engineer in EDF (Centre d'Ingénierie Hydraulique) : EDF hydropower facilities (Center and South-West areas) renovation and improvement projects.
    - steel structure valves renovation
    - dependability and environmental performance enhancing projects,
    - hydropower plants : gantry and overhead cranes renovation.

  • ALTEN SA - PMO

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2009 - 2011 I.T. and organisational projects PMO in AXA France Services (Nanterre, 92)
    - project planning,
    - charge estimation,
    - business case analysis,
    - reporting and project communication.

  • ALTEN SA - Consultant

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2008 - 2009 Project Manager in ABB Body in White Automotive systems.
    FIAT-TOFAS (TURKEY) new DOBLO Car Line installation.

  • FAURECIA - Manufacturing engineer

    2004 - 2008

  • AIMM - Manufacturing engineer

    2003 - 2004

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Arts Et Métiers (Paris)

    Paris 1999 - 2002

