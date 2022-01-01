Charles Mouttet was called to the bar in 1988. The essential part of his work is in the fields of commercial law and company law (advising, negotiating, drafting deeds and documents, litigation, commercial leases) and in the sale and acquisition of businesses.



He also has experience in insolvency matters, in real estate and construction law. (http://www.mhmavocats.com/ )



MHM law firm was created in 1995 and has developed over the years.

Building on the strength of its complementary partners, MHM practises its expertise in the fields of:

- commercial law and company law,

- employment law and welfare law,

- intellectual property law,

- the prevention and management of business litigation.