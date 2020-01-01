Chengan ZHU

Développement:
- JAVA, PL/SQL, XHTML, Javascript, CSS, Perl
Informatique décisionnelle
- Reporting, OLAP, Métadonnées, MDX
- Suite Jaspersoft BI et iReport
- Pentaho
Base de données:
- Propriétaire : Oracle 9i/10g, IBM DB2
- Open Source : MySQL, PostgreSQL
Systèmes d’opération:
- Microsoft : Windows Seven et Server 2008
- Linux : Debian, Ubuntu, CentOS, Gentoo
Réseaux:
- TCP-IP, Théorie des réseaux, configuration des routeurs et routage basique, VPN, Wireless
Servers & Software
- Eclipse, NetBeans, Tomcat
Certifications
- CCNA4 - Paris 2008
- TOEIC (795) - San Francisco 2009
