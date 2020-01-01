Chengan ZHU

Développement:

- JAVA, PL/SQL, XHTML, Javascript, CSS, Perl

Informatique décisionnelle

- Reporting, OLAP, Métadonnées, MDX

- Suite Jaspersoft BI et iReport

- Pentaho

Base de données:

- Propriétaire : Oracle 9i/10g, IBM DB2

- Open Source : MySQL, PostgreSQL



Systèmes d’opération:

- Microsoft : Windows Seven et Server 2008

- Linux : Debian, Ubuntu, CentOS, Gentoo

Réseaux:

- TCP-IP, Théorie des réseaux, configuration des routeurs et routage basique, VPN, Wireless

Servers & Software

- Eclipse, NetBeans, Tomcat

Certifications

- CCNA4 - Paris 2008

- TOEIC (795) - San Francisco 2009



