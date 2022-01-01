Menu

Christelle FORTUNA

New Britain

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Power point
SAP R/3
Excel VBA

Entreprises

  • Stanley Black Decker - Financial Planning & Analysis

    New Britain 2013 - 2015

  • FSACS - Groupe Ethical Coffee Company - Controleur de gestion industriel

    2012 - 2013 - Mise en place du contrôle de gestion groupe
    - Analyse de marges commerciales client/pays/produit
    - Prévisions budgétaires et Business Plan
    - Gestion de la trésorerie groupe
    - Inventaire des stocks et valorisation

  • Thales - Contrôle de gestion

    Courbevoie 2010 - 2011 - Analyse du Chiffre d'affaires et de la marge commerciale du site
    - Contrôle des dépenses et des investissements (avec la dir.industrielle)
    - Publication des indicateurs de performance de l’usine
    - Reportings mensuels de clôtures et analyses d’écarts
    - Construction budgétaire (MYB) => partie commerciale et taux horaire

  • DANONE_EVS - Trainee of the Supply Chain Manager of North America/Switzerland

    2009 - 2009 - North America and Switzerland portfolio management (orders and stocks)
    - Coordination of the different supply actors: plant, deployment, warehouse, forwarding agent and customers
    - Individual Project of minimising supply costs by optimizing palletised containers

  • FAUCHON KK - Employee

    2008 - 2008 1 week (10th/17th September) Attendance of French fair at Takashimaya department stores to support Fauchon KK’s activities.
    FAUCHON KK, Tokyo, Japan

  • BOOK OFF - Employee

    2007 - 2007 2 months (17th June/ 13th August): 35h per week
    Books storage according to the Japanese alphabet and shelves management, speech, cash register and inventory
    BOOK OFF, Tokyo, Japan

Formations

  • Université De Sophia Sophia University-Joochi Daigaku (Tokyo)

    Tokyo 2008 - 2009 International Business Administration

    Japanese Language Intensive Training (15H/week), Financial Management, Art History

  • University Of Hertfordshire (Hatfield)

    Hatfield 2007 - 2008 International Business Administration

    double degree student

    Business Strategy, Japanese Economy and Management, Human Resources, Issues in European Integration, Electronic Commerce

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce Et De Management Tours-Poitiers

    Tours 2006 - 2010 ESCEM SCHOOL OF BUSINESS AND MANAGEMENT

    Supply Chain, Economy, Accounting, Marketing, Management,

  • Lycée Emmanuel D'Alzon Prépa HEC

    Nîmes 2004 - 2006 scientifique

  • Lycée Vallee De Chevreuse

    Gif Sur Yvette 2000 - 2004

