Christelle FORTUNA

Stanley Black Decker
- Financial Planning & Analysis
New Britain2013 - 2015
FSACS - Groupe Ethical Coffee Company
- Controleur de gestion industriel
2012 - 2013- Mise en place du contrôle de gestion groupe
- Analyse de marges commerciales client/pays/produit
- Prévisions budgétaires et Business Plan
- Gestion de la trésorerie groupe
- Inventaire des stocks et valorisation
Thales
- Contrôle de gestion
Courbevoie2010 - 2011- Analyse du Chiffre d'affaires et de la marge commerciale du site
- Contrôle des dépenses et des investissements (avec la dir.industrielle)
- Publication des indicateurs de performance de l’usine
- Reportings mensuels de clôtures et analyses d’écarts
- Construction budgétaire (MYB) => partie commerciale et taux horaire
DANONE_EVS
- Trainee of the Supply Chain Manager of North America/Switzerland
2009 - 2009- North America and Switzerland portfolio management (orders and stocks)
- Coordination of the different supply actors: plant, deployment, warehouse, forwarding agent and customers
- Individual Project of minimising supply costs by optimizing palletised containers
FAUCHON KK
- Employee
2008 - 20081 week (10th/17th September) Attendance of French fair at Takashimaya department stores to support Fauchon KK’s activities.
FAUCHON KK, Tokyo, Japan
BOOK OFF
- Employee
2007 - 20072 months (17th June/ 13th August): 35h per week
Books storage according to the Japanese alphabet and shelves management, speech, cash register and inventory
BOOK OFF, Tokyo, Japan
Formations
Université De Sophia Sophia University-Joochi Daigaku (Tokyo)
Tokyo2008 - 2009International Business Administration
Japanese Language Intensive Training (15H/week), Financial Management, Art History
University Of Hertfordshire (Hatfield)
Hatfield2007 - 2008International Business Administration
double degree student
Business Strategy, Japanese Economy and Management, Human Resources, Issues in European Integration, Electronic Commerce