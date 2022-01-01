Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Christian BONNARD
Ajouter
Christian BONNARD
Plaisir
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
IKEA
- Coach IDF IKEA
Plaisir
2015 - maintenant
Coach interne
6 centres de profit
2500 salariés
IKEA
- Directeur centre de profit
Plaisir
1994 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Alexandra BERTI
Brahim DAGUEMOUNE
Carine LARDÉ
Eric GROBOST
Jérôme IRTANUCCI
Pierre-Olivier ROUX
Sangy KOLOINA
Théodore NTONE PRISO
Thomas LITTIERE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z