Menu

Christian BONNARD

Plaisir

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • IKEA - Coach IDF IKEA

    Plaisir 2015 - maintenant Coach interne
    6 centres de profit
    2500 salariés

  • IKEA - Directeur centre de profit

    Plaisir 1994 - maintenant

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :