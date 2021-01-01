Christian GENICQ

My goal is to achieve the best possible results in everything I pursue, whether it means motivating others,learning new skills, working under pressure, or using my experience and nowledge to create an outstanding result. I do believe in my career and I have gained a variety of different skill sets, which I can now utilise, grow and develop to my next challenging role.
I have Experience working within a team during the course to complete various projects, this involved planning, organisation, co-ordination and commitment to the group which I believe improved my team working skills.
I have also enhanced interpersonal skills which include decision making, presentation, teamwork and good time management to meet deadlines.
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Project
Hardware
Network
Database
Webmaster
Javascript
OutLook
Excel
IT Management
Project Portfolio Management
Seagate Crystal Reports
interpersonal skills
good time management
Wi-Fi
Vlerick Management
VPN
Time Management
Search Engine Optimisation
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Visio
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
ITIL
ICT Management
HTML
Good communication skills
GPO
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Customer Relationship Management
AJAX
AD