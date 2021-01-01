Menu

Christian GENICQ

Gent

En résumé

My goal is to achieve the best possible results in everything I pursue, whether it means motivating others,learning new skills, working under pressure, or using my experience and nowledge to create an outstanding result. I do believe in my career and I have gained a variety of different skill sets, which I can now utilise, grow and develop to my next challenging role.

I have Experience working within a team during the course to complete various projects, this involved planning, organisation, co-ordination and commitment to the group which I believe improved my team working skills.

I have also enhanced interpersonal skills which include decision making, presentation, teamwork and good time management to meet deadlines.

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Project
Hardware
Network
Database
Webmaster
Javascript
OutLook
Excel
IT Management
Project Portfolio Management
Seagate Crystal Reports
interpersonal skills
good time management
Wi-Fi
Vlerick Management
VPN
Time Management
Search Engine Optimisation
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Visio
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
ITIL
ICT Management
HTML
Good communication skills
GPO
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Customer Relationship Management
AJAX
AD

Entreprises

  • Intrum Justitia Belgium - Operations Director

    Gent 2016 - maintenant

  • Intrum Justitia Belgium - IT Director

    Gent 2011 - maintenant Responsible for the realization of the objectives of IT focusing on IT and business alignment as defined in the IT policy and departmental year plan; responsible for:

    1) Analysis and development of (new) client requirements
    2) Business process automation
    3) Local IT outsourcing management

    thus contributing to the organizational objectives being maximizing of turnover, decrease of costs and the increase of client satisfaction (and of client’s customers).

    Scope

    - Business Plan region and departmental plans / year plans
    - Budget/target/strategy plan local ICT
    - Group/Regional IT Strategy & Local ICT policy
    - Working methods in defined processes
    - Local legislation
    - SLA’s
    - Code of Conduct
    - Operational Excellence ( based on ASL/ITIL)

  • Intrum Justitia Belgium - Manager Commercial

    Gent 2010 - 2010

  • Intrum Justitia Belgium - Manager Commercial Projects & Processes

    Gent 2010 - 2011

  • Intrum Justitia Belgium - Project Manager

    Gent 2007 - 2010

  • Intrum Justitia - IT Project Manager

    2007 - 2010

  • Intrum Justitia Belgium - Database Manager

    Gent 2004 - 2007

  • Intrum Justitia Belgium - Line manager

    Gent 2003 - 2004

  • Dun & Bradstreet - Database Manager

    2000 - 2001

  • Dun & Bradstreet - Collector

    1999 - 2000

  • Dun & Bradstreet - Database Manager

    1999 - 2001

Formations

  • EPFC (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 2000 - 2002 Informatique

    Baccalauréat en Technologie de l’Informatique

  • E.P.H.E.C. (Ecole Pratique Des Hautes Etudes Commerciales) (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 1996 - 1999 Comptabilité

    Comptabilité

Réseau