Christian MOAL

Mes compétences :
Have real relationship qualities
Apprehend new technologies
Have Good Customer Relations
Entreprises
DERICHEBOURG Atis aéronautique
- Customer Inspection Manager Airbus Power Plants Systems
BLAGNAC2015 - maintenantAirbus Customer relations
Rolls Royce – Engine Alliance – CFM NEO Leap - Safran Nacelles - PAR Inspection - TOULOUSE FRANCE
Checking compliance with Propulsion System Components hardware Engines/Nacelles and attached documentations: Navigability – Conformity – Constituant Assembly Inspection Reports in line with Buy Off procedures
Presentation of the Power Plant Systems to the Airline Customers as well as delegated position to inspect the hardware per Airline Customer Representatives requests.
DERICHEBOURG Atis aéronautique
- Procurement Quality Interface representative - Airbus Defence and Space - Power Plants
BLAGNAC2013 - 2014Quality expert
Airbus Military A400M Engines TP400-D6 Buy-Off in MTU Aero Engines plants – MUNICH - BERLIN - GERMANY
Post establishment: In front of EUROPROP INTERNATIONAL and OCCAR - Acceptance of the TP400-D6 Engine hardware’s and their associated documentation with a good command of Customer mind for Airbus Defense and Space who performs the Buy Off Forms
DERICHEBOURG Atis aéronautique
- FAL Customer Inspection Manager Airbus Aircrafts
BLAGNAC2001 - 2013Airbus Customer Relations
Aircraft Production Final Assembly lines - TOULOUSE - HAMBURG 6 months assignment
A300/600 Freighters - A330/A340 - A380 Commercial Aircrafts
Intervened as a Customer mind along with various manufacturing process representatives: supplier units, final assembly line, painting phase, and aircraft delivery
Ensured along with the Production and Quality Departments fulfilment and efficient presentations to Airlines Customer during the phases of aircraft assembly, painting and cabin furnishing completion
Dealt with contentious issues and coordinated actions in order to reach a mutually acceptable solution for Tripartite: Suppliers - Airbus and the Airline Customers
Delegated position as customer’s representative for aircraft presentations during the various aircraft assembly and delivery phases
DERICHEBOURG Atis aéronautique
- Quality Inspector Final Assembly Lines Airbus
BLAGNAC1998 - 2001Airbus Airframes-Systems Quality control
Airbus Production Final Assembly lines - A330/A340 - A300-600 Freighters - TOULOUSE
Ensured operations compliance during the wings/fuselage assembly phases
Monitored all operations related to structural assembly and systems installation
Checked on completed tasks – Certified results and compliance
Assisted the Production Group Leader and the Quality Manager to achieve continuous improvement
PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE OF THE REPUBLIC OF GABON – Libreville
- Senior Technician – Operations & Maintenance – Helicopters Alouette - Gazelle
1993 - 1998Technical Support
Helicopters Alouette SA319B - Gazelle SA341
Flight Line-Maintenance-Technical assistance to Republican Guard’s helicopters fleet
Gabonese republican Guard people instructor
MILITARY FRENCH NAVAL AIR STATIONS -
- Senior Technician – Operations & Maintenance – Fighter aircrafts and Helicopters
1976 - 1992Based in France (Brest, Toulon) and abroad Fighter Carriers and Fregates
Operation leader : In charge of preventive maintenance, repairs, take off & landing operation and major overhauls
Quality inspector : Inspection missions on short maintenance phases or during periodic visits
Technical support : Organisation of maintenance operations, follow up, records and reports, aeronautical spare parts and international logistics management