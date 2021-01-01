Menu

Christian MOAL

BLAGNAC

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Have real relationship qualities
Apprehend new technologies
Have Good Customer Relations

Entreprises

  • DERICHEBOURG Atis aéronautique - Customer Inspection Manager Airbus Power Plants Systems

    BLAGNAC 2015 - maintenant Airbus Customer relations
    Rolls Royce – Engine Alliance – CFM NEO Leap - Safran Nacelles - PAR Inspection - TOULOUSE FRANCE
     Checking compliance with Propulsion System Components hardware Engines/Nacelles and attached documentations: Navigability – Conformity – Constituant Assembly Inspection Reports in line with Buy Off procedures
     Presentation of the Power Plant Systems to the Airline Customers as well as delegated position to inspect the hardware per Airline Customer Representatives requests.

  • DERICHEBOURG Atis aéronautique - Procurement Quality Interface representative - Airbus Defence and Space - Power Plants

    BLAGNAC 2013 - 2014 Quality expert
    Airbus Military A400M Engines TP400-D6 Buy-Off in MTU Aero Engines plants – MUNICH - BERLIN - GERMANY
     Post establishment: In front of EUROPROP INTERNATIONAL and OCCAR - Acceptance of the TP400-D6 Engine hardware’s and their associated documentation with a good command of Customer mind for Airbus Defense and Space who performs the Buy Off Forms

  • DERICHEBOURG Atis aéronautique - FAL Customer Inspection Manager Airbus Aircrafts

    BLAGNAC 2001 - 2013 Airbus Customer Relations
    Aircraft Production Final Assembly lines - TOULOUSE - HAMBURG 6 months assignment
    A300/600 Freighters - A330/A340 - A380 Commercial Aircrafts
     Intervened as a Customer mind along with various manufacturing process representatives: supplier units, final assembly line, painting phase, and aircraft delivery
     Ensured along with the Production and Quality Departments fulfilment and efficient presentations to Airlines Customer during the phases of aircraft assembly, painting and cabin furnishing completion
     Dealt with contentious issues and coordinated actions in order to reach a mutually acceptable solution for Tripartite: Suppliers - Airbus and the Airline Customers
     Delegated position as customer’s representative for aircraft presentations during the various aircraft assembly and delivery phases

  • DERICHEBOURG Atis aéronautique - Quality Inspector Final Assembly Lines Airbus

    BLAGNAC 1998 - 2001 Airbus Airframes-Systems Quality control
    Airbus Production Final Assembly lines - A330/A340 - A300-600 Freighters - TOULOUSE
     Ensured operations compliance during the wings/fuselage assembly phases
     Monitored all operations related to structural assembly and systems installation
     Checked on completed tasks – Certified results and compliance
     Assisted the Production Group Leader and the Quality Manager to achieve continuous improvement

  • PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE OF THE REPUBLIC OF GABON – Libreville - Senior Technician – Operations & Maintenance – Helicopters Alouette - Gazelle

    1993 - 1998 Technical Support
    Helicopters Alouette SA319B - Gazelle SA341
     Flight Line-Maintenance-Technical assistance to Republican Guard’s helicopters fleet
     Gabonese republican Guard people instructor

  • MILITARY FRENCH NAVAL AIR STATIONS - - Senior Technician – Operations & Maintenance – Fighter aircrafts and Helicopters

    1976 - 1992 Based in France (Brest, Toulon) and abroad Fighter Carriers and Fregates
     Operation leader : In charge of preventive maintenance, repairs, take off & landing operation and major overhauls
     Quality inspector : Inspection missions on short maintenance phases or during periodic visits
     Technical support : Organisation of maintenance operations, follow up, records and reports, aeronautical spare parts and international logistics management

Formations

Réseau