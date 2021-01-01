Retail
Christine JARTOUX - BONGHEAT
Ajouter
Christine JARTOUX - BONGHEAT
Contrôleur de gestion industrielle et commerciale
APERAM STAINLESS PRECISION
Contrôleur de gestion industrielle et commerciale
Pont-de-Roide-Vermondans
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
APERAM STAINLESS PRECISION
- Contrôleur de gestion industrielle et commerciale
Contrôle de gestion | Pont-de-Roide-Vermondans (25150)
2020 - maintenant
FUJI AUTOTECH FRANCE
- RESPONSABLE COMPTABLE
Mandeure (25350)
2004 - 2019
FAURECIA INDUSTRIES
- CONTROLEUR DE GESTION INDUSTRIEL
1992 - 2004
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce De Clermont-Ferrand
Clermont Ferrand
1989 - 1992
descaf
