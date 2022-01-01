Christophe BERNIGAUD

14 ans d'experience a strategique et operationnelle a l'internationale dans la vente et le marketing en ligne et classique - Europe, Moyen Orient, Afrique, Afrique du Nord, Chine.



. Vente et Marketing en ligne:

. Vente en ligne directe

. Developpement reseau online retail Europe, USA

. Marketing de moteur de recherche: PPC, SEO, marketing de lien

. Social Media / Curation

. Web analytics

. Infographie

. Newsletter

. E-Commerce



. Ventes et Marketing Classique:

. Gestion des ventes a l'export

. New Business Development & Export Business Development,



Mes compétences :

Online advertising

Web analytics

Conversion et optimisation

Online marketing

ECommerce

Hotel Marketing

Product launch

infographie

FMCG Marketing

Kitesurf

Google Analytics

KPI

Adwords