Christophe BERNIGAUD

-
TargetOnlineMarketing.com
- Director
2010 - maintenant
TargetOnlineMarketing.com: Sell Online
We cater for the small companies, the one person operations, the medium sized companies, anywhere in the world you may be located in, sunny Caribbean or rainy Ireland...
Whatever online sales or online marketing channels are chosen for your online business, Target Online Marketing will create, implement and optimise your online actions to maximise your return on investment (ROI).
TOM's range of multilingual online services:
- Online sales and online marketing strategy
- Pay Per Click / Google AdWords services
- Web analytics & Conversion Optimisation services
- Social Media Services
- Online Reputation / Brand Management Services
- SEO Services - natural search engine results
- Website project management
-
Tribal IM
- Business Development Manager Europe
2009 - 2010
Search Engine Marketing (SEO, PPC, link marketing) & general online marketing (ad display, social media web developments, etc) international service provider to the online retail, hospitality, gaming & finance industries. Google AdWords Certified Professional.
Online strategy, top positions in Google, web analytics, search engine optimization, search engine advertising and marketing, etc...
We will gladly help you to measurably get more out of your Internet site!
Started in 1999 in a small office in ’s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands, and since then evolved into a top player in the field of full service Internet marketing. With offices in the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Ireland and China. Worldwide more than 130 staff members are active, all of whom want to share their knowledge with each other and with you.
Transparency is important. Clients of Tribal Internet Marketing receive full access to their online campaigns, such as Google Adwords. What we do is a specialty, but no secret. Finally, we take an innovative approach to our work. This manifests itself, for example, in the development of ADChieve, doing research and participating in beta tests for Google.
ADChieve increases the effectiveness of your campaigns by allowing you to link your advertising to specific keywords, resulting in low click costs and high conversion ratios.
ADChieve is already successfully being used by many clients, including online retailers and travel organizations, who use ADChieve to advertise their product offerings on Google.
-
Irish Driver Harris Ltd
- Global Export Business Development Manager
2008 - 2009
PVC, LSZH, Fire Performance / Circuit Integrity, Rubber, Silicon, TPU, pre-wired mechanically protected low to medium voltage cable designer & manufacturer.
Position: Export Development Manager - Europe, Middle-East, Asia, USA
• Marketing Development on Export Markets:
o Survey per market per product segment – competition, pricing, route to market, certification to relevant norm, forecast
o Sales database development
o Sales leads qualification
o Literature localization
• Business Development / Sales on Export Markets:
o Distributor, Wholesaler, OEM sales development
o Specifiers, Contractors, Trade Associations marketing development
o Developing relationship with competition for partnership
o Cold calling, quoting (accordingly with LME copper rate, internal target GP margins etc), market intelligence, visit, logistic management, closing deals
o Account management
• Company Development Management Board Leader:
o Drive company product development accordingly with market requirements, developments and industry forecasts
o Generate data on new product development – technical construction, certification, pricing, requirements, competition, route to market, potential, etc..
-
CeBeC Group/Citrox Products, GMIT, Galway
- EMEA Business Development & Product Director
2007 - 2008
Worldwide distributor to the food, beverage, cosmetic industries of bioflavonoid based pathogen control products and food ingredients. Entrepreneurial venture funded by Enterprise Ireland
• Trade marking the products and company name under CTM & Madrid protocol
• Develop logo, labelling according to industry & region specifics
• Write sales plan, sales protocol & database creation for Europe
• Organized test trials with IFSA: organoleptic, pathogen control
• Established contacts with Irish seafood industry for commercial trial of product for commercial validation in Ireland & Chile – BIM sponsored
-
Bizlink Technology Ireland Ltd, Tallaght, D24
- EMEA Business Development Manager
2005 - 2007
Leading Asian interconnectivity solution provider to the automotive, medical devices, kiosk, PC, CM, FMCG industries. Servicing Dell, Sony, Yazaki, Scania, Planmeca, GE etc
Position: EMEA Business Development Manager
• Sales cycle management from lead generation, cold calling, RFQ management, sourcing, pricing (including BOM check engineering – RM, labour, packaging-, logistic, tax, profit margin), negotiation and contract management, to account management
• Customer point of contact for account management (monthly visits to sites & visits to factories in China / USA), quality issues, modification on products, logistic, customs
• Maintained and developed business with current clients and successfully created new accounts – Planmeca, Bosch Siemens, Haier, Flextronics, Electric Fil, ACT’L, Sirona, Inergy
-
Vengroff Williams & Associates Ltd, Clontarf, D3
- Account Manager for Ireland / EMEA & Asia Third Party Collection Manager
2002 - 2004
Leading provider of receivables management business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions for Fortune 1000 companies such as Microsoft, Kodak, GE, Ford, Fed Ex
• Business Development for the Irish market of VWA’s portfolio of services – Third Party Collections Services, Outsourcing and Insourcing: database development, sales pipeline management, client meeting, relationship management.
• Client / Relationship / Account management for network of Global clients & reporting to senior management on pipeline development, customer satisfaction, sales forecast
• Collect on 3rd party portfolio of USD10 million on behalf of Cisco, APTN, Microsoft, Lucent Technologies - negotiating at executive level
• Met & exceeded client expectations on achievement of cash & Aging goals
-
H&K International, Ballyfermot, D10
- Area Sales Manager – France and Morocco.
1998 - 2002
Leading global supplier of stainless steel kitchen equipment to the Food Service Industry. Servicing McDonalds, TGI Friday, BK, IKEA
• Manage current & new McDonald’s accounts/contracts in France and Morocco
• Visit the regions regularly to develop and maintain client relations to improve market performance. Attend all new installations providing solutions for any problems on site.
• Review each contract margin report for acceptable gross margins.
• Provide information and reports to management on issues in each market
• Coordinate and motivate internal reaction to orders with all departments to ensure quality policy
• Manage commercial issues
• Eliminate overdue amounts on all French customer accounts (circa 400)