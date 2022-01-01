Christophe BERTRAND

-
Total
- Logistics Manager
COURBEVOIE
2017 - maintenant
Secondeed to North Oil Company by Total EP
Al Shaheen field in 2019: 2 FSOs, 9 platforms complex (34 platforms), and 4 drilling rigs.
In charge of transport of personnel and Cargo , Logistics Base.
Technical authority for Aviation, Marine, Logistics Base and Land Transportation.
Manage a team of 60 direct hires, and head count contractors.
Long term fleet composition: 4 tugs for FSO support, 1 MPSV, 3 Accommodation vessels with heave compensated gangway, 3 AHTS, 4 PSV.
Key achievement:
- Base relocation project
- Walk to work vessels implementation
- Fuel efficiency project: 1MUSD saving per year
- Active contribution to the creation of the Joint Air Operation center (pool of helicopters shared between all operators)
-
Total
- Logistics Transition Leader
COURBEVOIE
2016 - 2017
Preparation of the handover of the Al Shaheen field between Maersk Oil Qatar and the new created North Oil Company.
Disciplines covered by the position: Personnel transportation, Cargo transportation, Diving, Marine and base services.
Key achievements:
- No disruption in Logistics operations during and after transition.
- Creation of a new Company Management system for Logistics (procedures, standards)
- Integration of personnel from the previous operator in the new company
- All contracts in place for the handover date
-
Total
- Logistique Operation Engineer and Road Safety Specialist
COURBEVOIE
2015 - 2016
Road Safety Correspondent (RSC)
- Be the representative of Total EP for IOGP
- Lead the network of RSC subsidiaries of the EP and inform them on regulation modification,
- Audit the subsidiaries and the impact of their LTMS and proposes action plans.
Logistics Operations
- Assist the Head of Department in its mission to support the Subsidiaries
- Participate in the analysis of key events in the development of performance indicators (KPI)
- Support the startup Subsidiaries activities.
- Participate in the development of business tools.
HSE
- Participate as an expert to the Group's crisis unit.
- Participate as an observer to the Group's accident investigations
Audits / Method
- For mature subsidiaries, audit and analyze the logistics business model, measuring its effectiveness, provide its experience, initiate actions for improvement and corrective actions if necessary.
- Participate to the redaction of the company rules and specifications.
- Monitor, assess and make recommendations on derogation requests to the repository issued by subsidiaries.
-
Total
- Logistics Manager Total EP South Africa
COURBEVOIE
2013 - 2015
Creation of the logistics of a new affiliate to support an exploration campaign Offshore South Africa:
- Settlement strategy (location and sizing of the base).
- Local Contractors’ evaluation
- Logistics strategy in terms of resources (Supply Vessels, helicopters, transit, etc.)
- Redaction of the company rules (ex: General Marine instruction) & logistics procedure (ex: booking procedure)
Contract
- Call for tenders preparation and contractors selection
- Contractors evaluations
- KPI implementation and follow up
Management
- Recruitment of two Base Superintendents (one expatriate and one local), and one logistics assistant (local)
- Training of the local staff
- Evaluation of their performance
Key achievements:
- No Accident during the operations
- High level of logistics' service during the whole drilling campaign (no stand-by due to logistics)
- Logistics’ costs contained within the initial budget
-
Total
- Logistics engineering department
COURBEVOIE
2011 - 2013
• In collaboration with the project teams of the head quarter, assistance for the preliminary, conceptual and pre-project studies:
o Supply chain of the project (transport, storage, etc.).
o Logistics philosophy to prepare the project and the production phases.
o Associated budgets.
• In collaboration with the Exploration Team of the head quarter, assistance for affiliates’ creation:
o Settlement strategy (location and sizing of the base).
o Contractors’ evaluation and selection.
o The supply chain.
o Budget.
• Re-engineering studies of Total Exploration & Production’s (TEP) affiliates:
o Optimization of the procedures and the process.
o Optimization of the allocation of the resources (vessels & aircrafts).
o Proposition of solution in line with TEP’s procedures.
Key achievements:
• YAMAL LNG project, Russia: Construction of the LNG Plant. Module transportation study and transshipment solutions evaluations.
• TEP CONGO: Re-engineering of the industrial Base to face the future project of the affiliate. Proposition of a plan to manage the extension and the re-organization of the logistics Base.
• KAOMBO project, Angola: Installation of two FPSOs. Elaboration of the Logistics philosophy for the project phase and the production phase.
• BRAZIL, KURDISTAN, IVORY COAST: Assistance for the creation of the affiliate (Base, contractors’ selection, etc.)
• SOUTH SUDAN: Drilling campaign preparation (civil work & rig transportation solutions)
• OIL SPILL RESPONSE: Elaboration of the Logistics philosophy for the transport of the capping system and the dispersant, selection of the contractors.
-
Total EP Angola
- Head of Marine Logistics
COURBEVOIE
2008 - 2011
Organize and coordinate logistics operations to deliver high quality service to internal customers, maximize resources and optimize process towards the requirements of business objectives
• Manage a fleet of 6 crewboats, 5 tugs, 1 DSV, and 15 PSV/AHTS.
• Supervision of SAP teams (2 positions) to manage transport of equipments (RLM modules) and to update the system (CCU characteristics and certifications).
• Recruit, lead and develop logistics employees (4 direct reports and 35 contractors) to perform in challenging environment. Ensure that employees adhere to procedures and continuous improvement plan.
• Prepare and follow up the marine logistics budget
• Manage suppliers’ contracts (8 contractors) to ensure performance is adequate to safety and business standards.
Key achievements:
• Run the logistics operation for simultaneity up to 3 FPSOs and 7 deepwater rigs without any “logistics stand-by”.
• Assistance during hook up and start up of PAZFLOR FPSO. No down time due to Logistics.
• Implemented annual vessel planning strategy. Resolved lack of logistics resources by identifying opportunities for shared vessel usage between internal customers. Over three years' increased vessel deck space from 60% - 86%, decreased spot vessel charters from 350 to 15 days.
• Saved $6 millions annually by releasing Gas Oil storage tanker from fleet.
• Performed skill gaps analysis in local workforce. Introduced relevant individual development plans. Ensured all staff trained in air/sea transport, dangerous goods management and handling/lifting.
• Developed contractors yearly service quality assessment in order to improve service performance through action plans and objectives set up.
• Resolved lack of safety culture by implementing cargo inspection checklist to ensure inspection has been thoroughly performed.
• Reduced cargo anomalies from 15% to 2%. Reached an average of 98% of cargo being shipped to final customers.
-
Total EP ANGOLA
- Ingénieur Logistique
COURBEVOIE
2007 - 2008
Departement Logistique:
Support Gestion Contrat Logistique:
- Elaboration du budget
- Suivi des contrats et des factures
Suivi de la performance:
- Création et Mise en place de KPI
- Mise en place d'actions correctives
- Reporting
Support application logistique:
- Accompagnement dans leur évolutions
- Supervision du travail quotidient des équipes de gestion
-
Total EP France
- Ingénieur Logistique
2006 - 2007
Département Logistique Support Opération:
Assistance aux filiales du groupe depuis Paris:
- Elaboration de budget de campagne de Forage
- Redaction d'appels d'offre
- Participation dans l'élaboration des règles métiers et dans leur diffusion
Missions d'assistance:
- Chine, Mongolie Intérieure, Zhuhe: RSES (Responsable sécurité environnement sur site) d'une base vie, en charge des travaux de génie civil.
- Chine, Pékin: Rédaction de deux appels d'offre (création d'une base vie et génie civil)
- Abu Dhabi: Survey en vue de l'implémentation d'un logiciel de gestion de passager pour les voyages offshores.
- Ecosse, Aberdeen: Mission d'assistance pour la base logistique.
-
Total Gabon
- Ingenieur logistique
2004 - 2005
En tant que VIE (volontariat international en entreprise)
Departement Travaux - Logistique:
Partie Logistique:
- Elaboration des planning bateaux
- Coordinateur logistique dans le cadre d'arrêts de production offshore
- Supervision du déplacement d'un rig de forage à terre
Partie Travaux:
- Chargé d'affaire et superviseur pour la pose d'un pipe 8" de 180 m
- Chargé d'affaire pour une campagne de changement de surfer landing (structure métallique qui permet aux bateaux transport de passagers d'accoster aux plateformes)