Menu

Christophe BERTRAND

COURBEVOIE

En résumé

15 years in the Oil and Gas logisitcs

Entreprises

  • Total - Logistics Manager

    COURBEVOIE 2017 - maintenant Secondeed to North Oil Company by Total EP
    Al Shaheen field in 2019: 2 FSOs, 9 platforms complex (34 platforms), and 4 drilling rigs.
    In charge of transport of personnel and Cargo , Logistics Base.
    Technical authority for Aviation, Marine, Logistics Base and Land Transportation.
    Manage a team of 60 direct hires, and head count contractors.
    Long term fleet composition: 4 tugs for FSO support, 1 MPSV, 3 Accommodation vessels with heave compensated gangway, 3 AHTS, 4 PSV.

    Key achievement:
    - Base relocation project
    - Walk to work vessels implementation
    - Fuel efficiency project: 1MUSD saving per year
    - Active contribution to the creation of the Joint Air Operation center (pool of helicopters shared between all operators)

  • Total - Logistics Transition Leader

    COURBEVOIE 2016 - 2017 Preparation of the handover of the Al Shaheen field between Maersk Oil Qatar and the new created North Oil Company.
    Disciplines covered by the position: Personnel transportation, Cargo transportation, Diving, Marine and base services.

    Key achievements:
    - No disruption in Logistics operations during and after transition.
    - Creation of a new Company Management system for Logistics (procedures, standards)
    - Integration of personnel from the previous operator in the new company
    - All contracts in place for the handover date

  • Total - Logistique Operation Engineer and Road Safety Specialist

    COURBEVOIE 2015 - 2016 Road Safety Correspondent (RSC)
    - Be the representative of Total EP for IOGP
    - Lead the network of RSC subsidiaries of the EP and inform them on regulation modification,
    - Audit the subsidiaries and the impact of their LTMS and proposes action plans.

    Logistics Operations
    - Assist the Head of Department in its mission to support the Subsidiaries
    - Participate in the analysis of key events in the development of performance indicators (KPI)
    - Support the startup Subsidiaries activities.
    - Participate in the development of business tools.

    HSE
    - Participate as an expert to the Group's crisis unit.
    - Participate as an observer to the Group's accident investigations

    Audits / Method
    - For mature subsidiaries, audit and analyze the logistics business model, measuring its effectiveness, provide its experience, initiate actions for improvement and corrective actions if necessary.
    - Participate to the redaction of the company rules and specifications.
    - Monitor, assess and make recommendations on derogation requests to the repository issued by subsidiaries.

  • Total - Logistics Manager Total EP South Africa

    COURBEVOIE 2013 - 2015 Creation of the logistics of a new affiliate to support an exploration campaign Offshore South Africa:
    - Settlement strategy (location and sizing of the base).
    - Local Contractors’ evaluation
    - Logistics strategy in terms of resources (Supply Vessels, helicopters, transit, etc.)
    - Redaction of the company rules (ex: General Marine instruction) & logistics procedure (ex: booking procedure)
    Contract
    - Call for tenders preparation and contractors selection
    - Contractors evaluations
    - KPI implementation and follow up

    Management
    - Recruitment of two Base Superintendents (one expatriate and one local), and one logistics assistant (local)
    - Training of the local staff
    - Evaluation of their performance

    Key achievements:
    - No Accident during the operations
    - High level of logistics' service during the whole drilling campaign (no stand-by due to logistics)
    - Logistics’ costs contained within the initial budget

  • Total - Logistics engineering department

    COURBEVOIE 2011 - 2013 • In collaboration with the project teams of the head quarter, assistance for the preliminary, conceptual and pre-project studies:
    o Supply chain of the project (transport, storage, etc.).
    o Logistics philosophy to prepare the project and the production phases.
    o Associated budgets.
    • In collaboration with the Exploration Team of the head quarter, assistance for affiliates’ creation:
    o Settlement strategy (location and sizing of the base).
    o Contractors’ evaluation and selection.
    o The supply chain.
    o Budget.
    • Re-engineering studies of Total Exploration & Production’s (TEP) affiliates:
    o Optimization of the procedures and the process.
    o Optimization of the allocation of the resources (vessels & aircrafts).
    o Proposition of solution in line with TEP’s procedures.


    Key achievements:
    • YAMAL LNG project, Russia: Construction of the LNG Plant. Module transportation study and transshipment solutions evaluations.
    • TEP CONGO: Re-engineering of the industrial Base to face the future project of the affiliate. Proposition of a plan to manage the extension and the re-organization of the logistics Base.
    • KAOMBO project, Angola: Installation of two FPSOs. Elaboration of the Logistics philosophy for the project phase and the production phase.
    • BRAZIL, KURDISTAN, IVORY COAST: Assistance for the creation of the affiliate (Base, contractors’ selection, etc.)
    • SOUTH SUDAN: Drilling campaign preparation (civil work & rig transportation solutions)
    • OIL SPILL RESPONSE: Elaboration of the Logistics philosophy for the transport of the capping system and the dispersant, selection of the contractors.

  • Total EP Angola - Head of Marine Logistics

    COURBEVOIE 2008 - 2011 Organize and coordinate logistics operations to deliver high quality service to internal customers, maximize resources and optimize process towards the requirements of business objectives
    • Manage a fleet of 6 crewboats, 5 tugs, 1 DSV, and 15 PSV/AHTS.
    • Supervision of SAP teams (2 positions) to manage transport of equipments (RLM modules) and to update the system (CCU characteristics and certifications).
    • Recruit, lead and develop logistics employees (4 direct reports and 35 contractors) to perform in challenging environment. Ensure that employees adhere to procedures and continuous improvement plan.
    • Prepare and follow up the marine logistics budget
    • Manage suppliers’ contracts (8 contractors) to ensure performance is adequate to safety and business standards.

    Key achievements:
    • Run the logistics operation for simultaneity up to 3 FPSOs and 7 deepwater rigs without any “logistics stand-by”.
    • Assistance during hook up and start up of PAZFLOR FPSO. No down time due to Logistics.
    • Implemented annual vessel planning strategy. Resolved lack of logistics resources by identifying opportunities for shared vessel usage between internal customers. Over three years' increased vessel deck space from 60% - 86%, decreased spot vessel charters from 350 to 15 days.
    • Saved $6 millions annually by releasing Gas Oil storage tanker from fleet.
    • Performed skill gaps analysis in local workforce. Introduced relevant individual development plans. Ensured all staff trained in air/sea transport, dangerous goods management and handling/lifting.
    • Developed contractors yearly service quality assessment in order to improve service performance through action plans and objectives set up.
    • Resolved lack of safety culture by implementing cargo inspection checklist to ensure inspection has been thoroughly performed.
    • Reduced cargo anomalies from 15% to 2%. Reached an average of 98% of cargo being shipped to final customers.

  • Total EP ANGOLA - Ingénieur Logistique

    COURBEVOIE 2007 - 2008 Departement Logistique:
    Support Gestion Contrat Logistique:
    - Elaboration du budget
    - Suivi des contrats et des factures

    Suivi de la performance:
    - Création et Mise en place de KPI
    - Mise en place d'actions correctives
    - Reporting

    Support application logistique:
    - Accompagnement dans leur évolutions
    - Supervision du travail quotidient des équipes de gestion

  • Total EP France - Ingénieur Logistique

    2006 - 2007 Département Logistique Support Opération:
    Assistance aux filiales du groupe depuis Paris:
    - Elaboration de budget de campagne de Forage
    - Redaction d'appels d'offre
    - Participation dans l'élaboration des règles métiers et dans leur diffusion

    Missions d'assistance:
    - Chine, Mongolie Intérieure, Zhuhe: RSES (Responsable sécurité environnement sur site) d'une base vie, en charge des travaux de génie civil.
    - Chine, Pékin: Rédaction de deux appels d'offre (création d'une base vie et génie civil)
    - Abu Dhabi: Survey en vue de l'implémentation d'un logiciel de gestion de passager pour les voyages offshores.
    - Ecosse, Aberdeen: Mission d'assistance pour la base logistique.

  • Total Gabon - Ingenieur logistique

    2004 - 2005 En tant que VIE (volontariat international en entreprise)
    Departement Travaux - Logistique:
    Partie Logistique:
    - Elaboration des planning bateaux
    - Coordinateur logistique dans le cadre d'arrêts de production offshore
    - Supervision du déplacement d'un rig de forage à terre

    Partie Travaux:
    - Chargé d'affaire et superviseur pour la pose d'un pipe 8" de 180 m
    - Chargé d'affaire pour une campagne de changement de surfer landing (structure métallique qui permet aux bateaux transport de passagers d'accoster aux plateformes)

Formations

Réseau