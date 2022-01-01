Christophe BILLARD

Highly accomplished performer, executive and dynamic controller with 14 years progressive responsible experience in financial management (IFRS, USGAAP), analysis and reporting within global agribusiness industry, supply chain & logistics, retail, Pharmaceutical and business development areas within multi-million dollars organizations.

Strong skills for developing and implementing financial controls and processes.

Results-oriented hands-on senior leader with proven ability to identify priorities at strategic level, to enhance business performance, growth, and provide high level advice to senior level management on technical matters.

Pro-active and energetic, with interpersonal abilities and executive influencing skills to build relationships with a wide range of stakeholders, staff, board members, industry groups.

Strong Business acumen. Willing to relocation.



Mes compétences :

Contrôle de gestion

Formation

Gestion

Finance

Gestion de projet

Management

Business planning

Business Objects

Budgétisation

Reporting

Chaine logistique

Transport international

Expatriation

Mobilité internationale

Business Planning et Consolidations

Team building

Leadership

Risk Assessment

Risk Analysis

Microsoft Excel

ERP

SAP

Sage ERP X3

Microsoft PowerPoint