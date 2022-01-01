Christophe BILLARD

Highly accomplished performer, executive and dynamic controller with 14 years progressive responsible experience in financial management (IFRS, USGAAP), analysis and reporting within global agribusiness industry, supply chain & logistics, retail, Pharmaceutical and business development areas within multi-million dollars organizations.
Strong skills for developing and implementing financial controls and processes.
Results-oriented hands-on senior leader with proven ability to identify priorities at strategic level, to enhance business performance, growth, and provide high level advice to senior level management on technical matters.
Pro-active and energetic, with interpersonal abilities and executive influencing skills to build relationships with a wide range of stakeholders, staff, board members, industry groups.
Strong Business acumen. Willing to relocation.
Mes compétences :
Contrôle de gestion
Formation
Gestion
Finance
Gestion de projet
Management
Business planning
Business Objects
Budgétisation
Reporting
Chaine logistique
Transport international
Expatriation
Mobilité internationale
Business Planning et Consolidations
Team building
Leadership
Risk Assessment
Risk Analysis
Microsoft Excel
ERP
SAP
Sage ERP X3
Microsoft PowerPoint