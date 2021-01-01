Retail
Christophe BONNET
Christophe BONNET
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Lean IT
Ingénierie
Management
Amélioration continue
Gestion de projet
Qualité
Entreprises
Tereos
- Responsable Projets & Travaux Neufs
Artenay (45410)
2016 - maintenant
Sucrerie - Distillerie
Beghin-Say
COUDERT MASSISERVICES SERIA
- Responsable Production
Brive-la-Gaillarde (19100)
2014 - 2016
Construction Machine pour l'agroalimentaire
Responsabilité de la Production , Maintenance et SAV
ALLARD EMBALLAGES
- Responsable Maintenance & Travaux Neufs
Brive-la-Gaillarde (19100)
2008 - 2014
Cartonnerie / Papeterie
ELIS
- Responsable Maintenance / TN & Sécurité
Limoges (87000)
2004 - 2008
Sucrerie Distillerie OUVRE
- Technicien ERA (Elec. Régul.Autom.)
Souppes-sur-Loing (77460)
1999 - 2004
PARQUETERIE BERRICHONNE
- Responsable Automatisme
Ardentes (36120)
1996 - 1999
Formations
CIRA
Orléans (45000)
1993 - 1995
Réseau
Anne SAULNIER
Christophe VAJOU
Frédéric BOUROCHER
Hervé LUQUET
Jerome SCHUSTER
Philippe GAUCHON
Romain LEFORESTIER
Stéphane PLE
Tom DEVILLE
Xavier FREDERIC