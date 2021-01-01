Menu

Christophe BONNET

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Lean IT
Ingénierie
Management
Amélioration continue
Gestion de projet
Qualité

Entreprises

  • Tereos - Responsable Projets & Travaux Neufs

    Artenay (45410) 2016 - maintenant Sucrerie - Distillerie
    Beghin-Say

  • COUDERT MASSISERVICES SERIA - Responsable Production

    Brive-la-Gaillarde (19100) 2014 - 2016 Construction Machine pour l'agroalimentaire
    Responsabilité de la Production , Maintenance et SAV

  • ALLARD EMBALLAGES - Responsable Maintenance & Travaux Neufs

    Brive-la-Gaillarde (19100) 2008 - 2014 Cartonnerie / Papeterie

  • ELIS - Responsable Maintenance / TN & Sécurité

    Limoges (87000) 2004 - 2008

  • Sucrerie Distillerie OUVRE - Technicien ERA (Elec. Régul.Autom.)

    Souppes-sur-Loing (77460) 1999 - 2004

  • PARQUETERIE BERRICHONNE - Responsable Automatisme

    Ardentes (36120) 1996 - 1999

Formations

  • CIRA

    Orléans (45000) 1993 - 1995

Réseau