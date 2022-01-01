Menu

Christophe BONY

Bagneux

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Neopost - Launch Project Manager North-America

    Bagneux maintenant

  • Neopost - Chef de Projet

    Bagneux 2006 - maintenant

  • ALCATEL Business Systems - Chef de projet

    2002 - 2005

  • Alcatel Business Systems - Responsable Qualité Projet

    1998 - 2002

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau