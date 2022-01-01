Christophe BOSCHER

-
Agronomes et Vétérinaires Sans Frontières (VSF-CICDA)
- Technical assistant to the coordination of AVSF Mali-Niger
Lyon
2014 - maintenant
Technical assistant to the Project of Trade Capacity Building of Mali (AFD funding)
Methodological and technical support to Mali and Niger national coordination and project teams AVSF
Managing projects
Institutional development and exploration of new cooperations
Mission to support the project "Food Security for Women and Children Mopti" (SAFEM), Bankass and Koro, Region of Mopti, Mai 2014
-
Agronomes et Vétérinaires Sans Frontières
- Technical Support Consultant for the Project ANASAME (Senegal)
2008 - 2012
Organizational and technical strengthening of organizations of sesame producers and processors of cashews
Support to AB and FT labelling of two (2) organizations
Responsible for monitoring and evaluation
Development of training modules and tools on organic agriculture, fair trade, trade capacity building
Support to the implementation of two (2) ISC organic agriculture
Responsible for relations with the certification bodies
-
Agronomes et Vétérinaires Sans Frontières
- West Africa Value Chains Referent (West Africa, Haïti, Cambodia)
2008 - 2014
Updating analysis of soya value chain in Zou region in Benin, April 2014
Support to the project "Organic and FT Cocoa, Togo" on cocoa quality and capacity building, April 2014
Support to the project "Gum Arabic in Kayes, Mali", February 2014 and December 2013
Support Mission in Cambodia: Support Commercialization Cambodian Rice, November 2013
Assessment: Food Security Project in Kolda (Senegal) September 2013
Study of live stock chains for the Programme for Rural Development and Agriculture in Togo, May and June 2013
Assessment: Project to support the production and marketing of organic and FT cocoa in Togo. April 2013
Support to a factory of local cereals transformation (Mali), November 2012
Assessment: Project to support the production and marketing of manguos in Haïti. September 2012
Study on Contract Farming within the framework of fair trade (for PFCE & AFD): case of sesame in Burkina. May 2012.
Support for food value chains projects: vegetable, grain, milk, poultry farming: West Africa (2011 - present).
Study of the pineapple value chain in Benin (December 2011)
Organization of the workshop « Producers’organizations / Fair trade and small producers in West Africa», Togo May 2011
Support to AB certification of fonio producers in Mali (2008-2012).
Launching of a project to develop the fonio chain (Kayes, Mali) in 2010 and support to the introduction of ISC organic agriculture, September 2010 and June 2011
Elaboration of stages I and II, AVSF organic and fairtrade cocoa project, Togo (2011-2014). Support to AB and FT labeling of the Union.
Feasibility study of project of strengthening cacao value chain (AVSF-Progreso) inTogo and Ghana in October 2009.
Study on the development of the soya bean and poultry value chains, (Zou-Collines, Benin, April 2010).
Organization of sub-regional workshop « Producers’ organizations/ West African value chain », Dakar December 2009
Projects identification as regards value chains strengthening in Senegal, Mali, Togo and Benin.
Capitalisation:
- "L'agriculture sous contrat peut-elle contribuer au renforcement des agricultures paysannes et à la souveraineté alimentaire des populations du sud ? " AVSF, Note C2A, Avril 2014
- "Agriculture sous contrats et commerce équitable: Identification des freins et leviers pour encourager l'émergence et la consolidation d'organisations de producteurs." Etude AVSF, PFCE, AFD, Octobre 2012 (Collection Ruralter. www.avsf.org)
- Commerce équitable et petits producteurs en Afrique de l’Ouest, AVSF, Mai 2011 (Collection Ruralter. www.avsf.org)
- Organisations paysannes et filières en Afrique de l'Ouest, AVSF, Décembre 2009 (Collection Ruralter. www.avsf.org)
- Vidéo Interview sur un projet AVSF Afrique de l'Ouest, AVSF, SEptembre 2012 (pouvant être visionnée sur Youtube)
-
Agronomes et Vétérinaires Sans Frontières
- Coordinator AVSF Madagascar – the Comoros
2004 - 2008
Monitoring of 6 projects (natural resources management, livestock breeding, development of fair trade industries: vanilla, lychee). Exploring the feasibility of exporting fair trade lychee pulp. Analysis of vanilla industry production costs for FLO. Support to the management of FT certification of SNAC vanilla producers (National Farmers’ Union of Comoros) in the Comoros. Study of coffee cropping methods improvement within the agrarian systems in Vohipeno. Elaboration and monitoring of the Fair Trade component of the PPRR (Rural Income Promotion Project).
-
Jardins de Cocagne (Suisse)
- Consultant for the Swiss Cooperation (Mali, Senegal, Mauritania, Switzerland)
2003 - 2004
Assessment of the “Jardins de Cocagne” (NGO) actions in Mali, Senegal and Mauritania (strengthening and involvement of producers’ organizations in local development actions).
-
Groupe de Recherche et de Réalisations pour le Développement Rural (GRDR)
- Coordinator GRDR Senegal
2002 - 2003
Monitoring of 5 projects (local development, strengthening of the horticultural value chain, promoting vegetables production and commercialization, structuring of producers’ organizations, dyke construction for rice fields.)
-
Groupe de Recherche et Réalisations pour le Développement Rural (GRDR)
- Coordinator GRDR Eastern Senegal
1999 - 2002
Monitoring of Program of Support to Local Development Initiatives (PAIDEL) activities in the regions of Bakel, Matam-Podor. Direct management of the project « Support to productive activities ».
-
Groupe de Recherches et de Réalisations pour le Développement Rural (GRDR)
- Assistant to the manager GRDR Nioro and Diéma (Mali)
1996 - 1999
Development of hydro-agricultural facilities. Support to the emergence and strengthening of federative grassroots producers’ organizations.
-
Cirad
- Researcher in Agronomy (France and Romania)
Paris
1995 - 1995
Development of an agrometeorological model for estimating yields of wheat and corn for the National Meteorological Institute of Romania.
Institutional audit of the Agro-Meteorological Institute of Romania.
-
Cirad
- Manager of the department "Economics of Water -Soil Protection" at ISRA Kaolack (Senegal)
Paris
1993 - 1994
Testing and popularization of drainage basin construction techniques.
Diffusion of improved cultivation techniques aiming at improving grain production.
-
Centre International de Hautes Etudes Agronomiques Méditerranéennes Institut Agronomique Méditerran
- Trainee Engineer - Tropical Agronomy (Marocco)
1992 - 1992
Agrarian diagnosis of the argan forest in the area and study of the local argan industry.