Christophe BOSCHER

I am an engineer specializing in tropical agronomy. I have over 20 years experience in the field of agricultural development in southern countries . Referent in "Value chains" in West Africa for Agronomists and Veterinarians Without Borders (AVSF), I have a detailed knowledge of farming systems and African value chains and also some skills acquired by a large presence on the ground directly with stakeholders and beneficiaries of various projects that I have supervised. My main qualifications are to support the structuring of producer organizations , the study and strengthening the supply chains (export's chains or conventional chains , organic chains and / or fair trade chains and short chains) and the development of local plans development. I coordinated for more than 8 years several NGOs at national level ( GRDR Senegal and AVSF Madagascar and Comoros) .

Now, I work in the different countries where AVSF implements some projects in West Africa (plus some assessments in Haiti and Cambodia ) in order to bring my expertise on value chains.



Skills for short expertise:

• Technical assistance and advisory for defining strategy and intervention's methodology for better integration of producer organizations in value chains (production quality , fair trade and organic certifications, internal control system , collection, financial management and marketing)

• Support to farmers' organizations : structuring and consolidation of economic organizations

• Agro-socio-economic's diagnostic for the management of land, productive diversification , the development of food supply chains among others.



Mes compétences :

Gestion de projet

Développement durable

Agriculture polyculture élevage

Commerce équitable

Agriculture durable

Agriculture biologique

Coopération internationale

Conseil en organisation

Organisations humanitaires

Rédaction