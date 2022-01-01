Menu

Christophe CALMON

TOULOUSE

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Toulouse dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

I'm a result-oriented Consulting, Management Consulting and Business Development professional with 17 years of expertise helping large organizations achieve value through strategic and technology-driven transformation.

My previous roles gave me a broad and deep knowledge across many business functions, industries, organizational size and across all life-cycle stages.

Mes compétences :
Aeronautics
CAD
Catia
DMU
ERP
Estia
PDM
PDMLink
phenix
PLM
PTC
Recruitment
SAP
Workflow
Digital
Stratégie digitale
Analytics
Augmented reality
Virtual reality

Entreprises

  • Siemens PLM software india Pvt Ltd

    maintenant

  • Ptc - Business Strategy & Digital Transformation Director

    États-Unis 2016 - maintenant Acting as senior executives' advisor in the transformation Advisory Practice, my focus is promoting value transformation through the Transformation Journeys to help companies succeed in a digital world by redrawing their business models and rethinking their business processes.

    Areas of expertise include:
    Strategy and Innovation Management,
    Customer/ User Centric Approach,
    Operation excellence,
    Value based management.

    Topics: Digital transformation journey, strategy roadmap, operations excellence, user experience and data monetization, Industry 4.0.
    Verticals: Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Energy.
    Geographies: Europe and US. See less

Formations

  • Cranfield University (Bedford)

    Bedford 1999 - 2001 Computer Aided Design, Mechanical & Engineering

Réseau