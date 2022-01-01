Christophe CHANTEPIE

-
Alcatel-Lucent
- Consulting Services, Managing Principal
Paris
2008 - maintenant
•Lead EMEA consulting team supporting management and strategy consulting for fixed and mobile service providers
•Lead global consulting engagements across Europe and Africa supporting business and network transformation.
Alcatel-Lucent
- Telecom & Media Senior Business Advisor
Paris
2007 - 2008
Alcatel
- Anticipation Program Manager
Paris
2005 - 2006
•Management of International Business Development ad-hoc teams to support Operators’ International Development in Africa & Middle-East. Sessions at Executive levels with International Business development organizations.
•Operators’ Strategic development plans (Tier 2 & 3 operators) in Africa & Middle-East.
Alcatel
- Head of Network Design – Wireless Division
Paris
2000 - 2005
• Management of a presales activity regrouping up to 35 people based in France and in different hubs based in Germany, Egypt, Romania, Brazil and Malaysia.
• Committed in all network design deliverables (KPI). Acting as a worldwide Wireless Competence Center for presales activities.
• Major contributions to the wireless business of Alcatel: turnkey projects in emerging countries above 100M€ (Digitel Philippines, TAO Thailand, ICE Costa Rica, Brasilian operators etc…):