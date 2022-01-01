Menu

Christophe CHANTEPIE

Paris

Entreprises

  • Alcatel-Lucent - Consulting Services, Managing Principal

    Paris 2008 - maintenant •Lead EMEA consulting team supporting management and strategy consulting for fixed and mobile service providers
    •Lead global consulting engagements across Europe and Africa supporting business and network transformation.

  • Alcatel-Lucent - Telecom & Media Senior Business Advisor

    Paris 2007 - 2008

  • Alcatel - Anticipation Program Manager

    Paris 2005 - 2006 •Management of International Business Development ad-hoc teams to support Operators’ International Development in Africa & Middle-East. Sessions at Executive levels with International Business development organizations.

    •Operators’ Strategic development plans (Tier 2 & 3 operators) in Africa & Middle-East.

  • Alcatel - Head of Network Design – Wireless Division

    Paris 2000 - 2005 • Management of a presales activity regrouping up to 35 people based in France and in different hubs based in Germany, Egypt, Romania, Brazil and Malaysia.

    • Committed in all network design deliverables (KPI). Acting as a worldwide Wireless Competence Center for presales activities.

    • Major contributions to the wireless business of Alcatel: turnkey projects in emerging countries above 100M€ (Digitel Philippines, TAO Thailand, ICE Costa Rica, Brasilian operators etc…):

